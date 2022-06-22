The 10 Best Smart Blinds of 2022

Have you ever had the experience of tugging the strings of your blinds in a fruitless attempt to pull them down? You're yanking them left and right, trying to get the little latch to unhook, but all you get is a lopsided letdown in the end. If this is an experience you can relate to, it's time to graduate from your current blinds and to the world of cordless, remote-controlled smart blinds.

Smart blinds incorporate a newfound convenience when controlling the light and temperature in your home or workplace. You can program blinds to move at a particular time of day using a smartphone app or voice assistant. Smart blinds are a practical choice for those looking to add extra convenience to their lives or for light-sensitive sleepers who would benefit from a more controlled nighttime or napping environment.

How the Products Made the Top 10

With tons of options to choose from, we narrowed down the best smart blinds by offering a variety of prices, sizes, and features to guarantee you find the perfect one for your home or workplace. Here are the main factors we took into account when selecting the best smart blinds:

​ Price ​: Ranging from about $120 to $560, the options we chose suit both budget-conscious shoppers and those looking to splurge — as well as mid-range options, too.

​: Ranging from about $120 to $560, the options we chose suit both budget-conscious shoppers and those looking to splurge — as well as mid-range options, too. ​ Ease of setup and use ​: We researched how easy it is to physically get your blinds up and then connect them to other smart devices, choosing the most user-friendly options possible.

​: We researched how easy it is to physically get your blinds up and then connect them to other smart devices, choosing the most user-friendly options possible. ​ Scope of product features ​: From remote-control and synchronized control options to voice assistant compatibility features, we looked into the unique features of each set of blinds to determine which ones offer you the most for your money.

​: From remote-control and synchronized control options to voice assistant compatibility features, we looked into the unique features of each set of blinds to determine which ones offer you the most for your money. ​Quality of materials​: We chose blinds of varying materials, such as vinyl, polyester, faux wood, and even fabric to suit the style and price range of all shoppers. Some materials are more durable than others, so we took that into consideration during our selection process, too.

Top 10 Smart Blinds

Best Smart Blinds Compared

​Smart Blinds​ ​Price​ ​Compatibility​ ​Style​ ​Shop Here​ ​Serena by Lutron Motorized Room Darkening Cellular Shades ​ $479.36 Use with a mobile device and every major smart-home system and voice assistant Sleek, fabric Shop Now ​Yoolax Motorized Roller Shade Blinds​ $169.00 Amazon Alexa and Google Home compatible Vinyl material, thick and smooth Shop Now ​IKEA Fyrtur​ $289.99 Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit compatible Gray fabric, 100% recycled polyester Shop Now ​Premium Solar Roller Shades + Motorized Upgrade​ $44.99 + $245.39 for motorized upgrade ($290.38 in total) *Remote Motorized lift option is Smart Home compatible through Google Assistant's mobile app Wide selection of soft tweed like fabrics, linen prints, and bold patterns Shop Now ​Xingxun High Precision Shades​ $119.00 Amazon Alexa and Google Home compatible Cotton and polyester, variety of color options Shop Now ​Graywind Motorized Vertical Blinds​ $385.00 Amazon Alexa and Google Home compatible Sheer, elegant, light Shop Now ​Yoolax Motorized Zebra Blinds​ $185.99 Directly compatible with select versions of Amazon Alexa and Google Home – some versions will need a hub Modern, variety of color options, polyester Shop Now ​Premium Natural Light Filtering Roller Shades + Motorized Upgrade​ $42.99 + $518.67 for motorized upgrade ($561.66 in total) *Motorization upgrade is controlled by a wand that requires 8 Lithium Ion batteries Variety of patterns and colors (or dual colors) Shop Now ​Home Decorators Collection White Cordless Blackout Motorized Shades​ $271.66 No voice assistant, compatible with Google Play White, window treatment Shop Now ​Premium Blackout Roller Shades + Motorized Upgrade​ $35.99 + $259.09 for motorized upgrade ($295.08 in total) *Remote Motorized lift option is Smart Home compatible through Google Assistant's mobile app. Ordering charging cable does not include charger Variety of neutral tones and subtle patterns, or vibrant colors and bold prints Shop Now

Serena by Lutron Motorized Room Darkening Cellular Shades

PROS CONS Great insulation Expensive Block out light Blinds have to be taken down to change batteries Easy to install Mediocre mounting clip quality Quiet operation Ability to schedule blinds to open and close at a specific time High-quality

Serena products are made from high-quality fabric, giving your home a luxurious look. The smart shades are sheer and elegant with a minimalistic feel. These shades are also compatible with a wider range of smart home devices than many of the other remote-controlled smart blinds on the market.

The blinds feature a quiet motor, giving them an edge against other options that may be louder while in use. You can also schedule the blinds to change positions at a certain time of day, fully automating the lighting experience in your home to let in light, block out heat, or prep your room for bedtime. While these shades are the most expensive on the list, their quality matches the high price point.

Yoolax Motorized Roller Shade Blinds

PROS CONS Blackout shading Not compatible with every model of Amazon Echo Easy to clean Difficult to connect to smart devices Noise blocking through increased insulation Loud motor Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home Custom-made Two-year warranty

With easy-to-clean material and compatibility with many of the smart home voice assistants, these blinds are a competitive option as far as smart blinds go. Just be sure to check which model of Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant that you're working with because they're not compatible with every single model.

The two-year warranty is a nice cushion in case something goes wrong with the blinds. The increased insulation allows for an effective way to block out some street or neighborhood noise while also providing blackout shading. Plus, these blinds are energy-efficient, too.

IKEA Fyrtur

PROS CONS Five-year limited warranty No color choices Compatible with all smart home assistants Bracket screws and wall/ceiling screws not included Works with IKEA Home Smart app Blinds can’t be cut Full blackout Cordless

These IKEA blinds are compatible with ​all s​mart home assistants, which is great for those who have a smart assistant that strays from the mainstream Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The IKEA app makes it easy to control and provides a concise way to access all smart IKEA devices, including the smart blinds, from one platform.

The extended five-year warranty is a big perk and longer than any of the other warranties for similar products. They don't bring any color options to the table, so if the basic gray matches your home, these blinds are the ones for you.

Premium Solar Roller Shades + Motorized Upgrade

PROS CONS UV protection Smart Home compatibility only available with the motorized lift upgrade Variety of fabrics and textures available for customization Refunds not offered Easy installation Safety features available

With UV protection and a quick install time, these solar roller shades are an excellent option to choose. The greatest perk? These shades comes in a variety of fabrics and textures so you can choose the best fit for your surrounding decor. Plus, you can currently get 30% off your purchase with the Blinds.com limited-time deal.

Although the Smart feature isn't included, the motorized feature allows for Smart Home compatibility through Google Assistant's mobile app. This feature is safer for the home if you constantly have kids running around. You can also choose to upgrade to the cordless option, which is a safer option for the kids, too. These Premium Solar Roller shades allows for flexible customization so you can purchase the perfect blinds for your home depending on your taste.

Xingxun High Precision Shades

PROS CONS Customized color and size Finicky when controlling multiple blinds at once Long-lasting battery Occasional battery charging issues Cordless Energy saving Great customer service Easy installation

This model of smart shades includes a broad collection of color options so customers can match their blinds to the style of their homes. Xingxun Smart Blinds have all the core features — they're cordless with a long-lasting battery and are even energy-saving.

The brand also has a strong and helpful customer service team to manage inquiries, which can be useful if you have any issues with the shades. However, they're easy to install and use, and are operated by a handy remote control.

Graywind Motorized Vertical Blinds

PROS CONS Light filtering Expensive Custom width Won’t blackout all light Thermal insulation and energy saving Ideal for sliding glass doors or large windows Easy to clean App and voice assistant available Aesthetically elegant

These Smart blinds are distinguishable by their customizable width and ability to fit on a variety of doors and windows. Elegantly built, the blinds are apt for a more refined home aesthetic, and their length and customization options make them ideal for sliding glass doors.

Graywind blinds are thick enough to provide thermal insulation and are energy-saving through their ability to control the natural light and heat in a room. The accompanying app and voice control makes the user process smooth and simple.

Yoolax Motorized Zebra Blinds

PROS CONS UV protection Setup can be challenging Energy saving User issues with connecting to smart devices 100% blackout Cordless Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Customizable size

These blinds are a middle-of-the-road option in the smart blinds market as far as price and function. They have the basic fundamentals of all smart blinds and have a simple but pleasant feel. The customizable size offers a leg up over other smart home blind options that don't have any room for adjustment. These blinds are equipped with UV protection and block out 100% of light, too.

Premium Natural Light Filtering Roller Shades + Motorized Upgrade

PROS CONS Various options to upgrade look and function Refunds not offered Light filtering Motorized lift option only available as an upgrade feature Fast install time Long-lasting

With the natural and synthetic fibers options of these Premium Natural Light Filtering Roller Shades, you can take your windows to the next level. These blinds provide subtle light filtration and you can customize them in any way that you please.

The motorization upgrade allows you to control the blinds with a wand that requires eight Lithium Ion batteries. The wand offers a seamless way to lift and lower your shades without having to worry about the strings getting tangled. These blinds are also currently on sale, so claim the discounted price while you can!

Home Decorators Collection White Cordless Blackout Motorized Shades

PROS CONS Easy installation No voice control Motorized Loud motor Cordless Remote- controlled app Control up to six shades simultaneously Full blackout

This model of smart blinds covers all the basics. While it's on the higher end of the budget scale, it comes with most of the extras, except voice control assistance. However, users can easily control the blinds through a remote-controlled app.

These motorized blinds have an easy installation process, so your smart home blind system will be up and running in no time. And, if you have a number of windows to cover, the accompanying smart home system will allow you to control all the blinds from the same app at the same time.

Premium Blackout Roller Shades + Motorized Upgrade

PROS CONS Completely light-blocking Refunds not offered UV protection Motorized lift option only available as an upgrade feature Variety of neutral, subtle, and vibrant tones, colors, and prints Keeps the sun's glare off your screens

These shades come in a variety of tones, colors, and prints, and with the purchase of the motorized upgrade feature, you'll get all the basic functions of smart home shades, in addition to UV protection and 100% blackout.

These blinds will even keep the sun's glare off your phone or computer screens if you're a WFH regular. They're also highly customizable so you can find the perfect look for your home, whatever that may be for you. Head to Blinds.com to save 30% on your purchase before the deal ends!

Final Thoughts

Smart blinds have saturated the market of smart home products, thanks to their simple operation. As with any smart device, they're designed to alleviate the common inconveniences that we undergo in our day-to-day lives. The little things all add up, and simplifying your home environment can allow you to focus your attention on other tasks.

Since all of these shades are cordless, there's less room for error in houses with pets or small kids who could get tangled up in them. And, because these shades offer heavy light-blocking capabilities, there's an energy-saving element that can actually save you money in the long run with less air conditioning or heat needed.

Any of the blinds on this list will be a life enhancement for shoppers that want to save time and money at home. For light-sensitive nighttime sleepers or nappers, a more controlled lighting environment can go a long way. And, if you pair smart shades with lighting, you'll have a fully-automated lighting experience. Although smart blinds are a small financial investment, this higher upfront cost could help create a long-term life improvement and save you money on energy bills in the future.

FAQs

How much do smart blinds cost?

The cost of smart blinds varies based on quality and function. Our list covers those from as affordable as $120 to as much as over $500, so be sure to consider your budget and specific needs before shopping.

What to look for in smart blinds?

A key factor that makes up smart motorized shades is their compatibility with smart home apps and voice assistants. These will determine whether you'll be able to control your blinds with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, so you should definitely check out this feature if that's a priority for you. You can also look into other standard features like blackout ability, material, and design.

Which style of smart blinds is a good fit for my home?

This depends on the aesthetics and needs of your home. If you're looking for window coverings that will match your room, it's a good idea to find a few that would qualify before narrowing it down to one with all the functions you're looking for.

Smart blinds come in a variety of colors and materials suited for different designs and home environments. Depending on which room you need it for, different features may be useful. For example, waterproof or oil-proof capabilities are ideal for kitchen shades, whereas options with 100% blackout might be best for your bedroom.

How do you install smart blinds?

Each set of blinds will come with a different installation process, so it's important to note what kind of installation your prospective smart blinds will require before your purchase. Generally, after physical installation, there will be an accompanying app to facilitate the Smart features of your blinds.

What features to look for in smart blinds?