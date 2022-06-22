The 10 Best Smart Blinds of 2022

Ditch your pesky old blinds for new, cordless or voice-activated modern ones.

By Hunker Team June 22, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Have you ever had the experience of tugging the strings of your blinds in a fruitless attempt to pull them down? You're yanking them left and right, trying to get the little latch to unhook, but all you get is a lopsided letdown in the end. If this is an experience you can relate to, it's time to graduate from your current blinds and to the world of cordless, remote-controlled smart blinds.

Smart blinds incorporate a newfound convenience when controlling the light and temperature in your home or workplace. You can program blinds to move at a particular time of day using a smartphone app or voice assistant. Smart blinds are a practical choice for those looking to add extra convenience to their lives or for light-sensitive sleepers who would benefit from a more controlled nighttime or napping environment.

How the Products Made the Top 10

With tons of options to choose from, we narrowed down the best smart blinds by offering a variety of prices, sizes, and features to guarantee you find the perfect one for your home or workplace. Here are the main factors we took into account when selecting the best smart blinds:

  • Price​: Ranging from about $120 to $560, the options we chose suit both budget-conscious shoppers and those looking to splurge — as well as mid-range options, too.
  • Ease of setup and use​: We researched how easy it is to physically get your blinds up and then connect them to other smart devices, choosing the most user-friendly options possible.
  • Scope of product features​: From remote-control and synchronized control options to voice assistant compatibility features, we looked into the unique features of each set of blinds to determine which ones offer you the most for your money.
  • Quality of materials​: We chose blinds of varying materials, such as vinyl, polyester, faux wood, and even fabric to suit the style and price range of all shoppers. Some materials are more durable than others, so we took that into consideration during our selection process, too.

Top 10 Smart Blinds

  1. Serena by Lutron Motorized Room Darkening Cellular Shades
  2. Yoolax Motorized Roller Shade Blinds
  3. IKEA Fyrtur
  4. Premium Solar Roller Shades + Motorized Upgrade
  5. Xingxun High Precision Shades
  6. Graywind Motorized Vertical Blinds
  7. Yoolax Motorized Zebra Blinds
  8. Premium Natural Light Filtering Roller Shades + Motorized Upgrade
  9. Home Decorators Collection White Cordless Blackout Motorized Shades
  10. Premium Blackout Roller Shades + Motorized Upgrade

Best Smart Blinds Compared

Smart Blinds

Price

Compatibility

Style

Shop Here

Serena by Lutron Motorized Room Darkening Cellular Shades

$479.36

Use with a mobile device and every major smart-home system and voice assistant

Sleek, fabric

Shop Now

Yoolax Motorized Roller Shade Blinds

$169.00

Amazon Alexa and Google Home compatible

Vinyl material, thick and smooth

Shop Now

IKEA Fyrtur

$289.99

Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit compatible

Gray fabric, 100% recycled polyester

Shop Now

Premium Solar Roller Shades + Motorized Upgrade

$44.99 + $245.39 for motorized upgrade ($290.38 in total)

*Remote Motorized lift option is Smart Home compatible through Google Assistant's mobile app

Wide selection of soft tweed like fabrics, linen prints, and bold patterns

Shop Now

Xingxun High Precision Shades

$119.00

Amazon Alexa and Google Home compatible

Cotton and polyester, variety of color options

Shop Now

Graywind Motorized Vertical Blinds

$385.00

Amazon Alexa and Google Home compatible

Sheer, elegant, light

Shop Now

Yoolax Motorized Zebra Blinds

$185.99

Directly compatible with select versions of Amazon Alexa and Google Home – some versions will need a hub

Modern, variety of color options, polyester

Shop Now

Premium Natural Light Filtering Roller Shades + Motorized Upgrade

$42.99 + $518.67 for motorized upgrade ($561.66 in total)

*Motorization upgrade is controlled by a wand that requires 8 Lithium Ion batteries

Variety of patterns and colors (or dual colors)

Shop Now

Home Decorators Collection White Cordless Blackout Motorized Shades

$271.66

No voice assistant, compatible with Google Play

White, window treatment

Shop Now

Premium Blackout Roller Shades + Motorized Upgrade

$35.99 + $259.09 for motorized upgrade ($295.08 in total)

*Remote Motorized lift option is Smart Home compatible through Google Assistant's mobile app. Ordering charging cable does not include charger

Variety of neutral tones and subtle patterns, or vibrant colors and bold prints

Shop Now

Serena by Lutron Motorized Room Darkening Cellular Shades

Leading the industry in motorized shades, Serena by Lutron's drive for innovation led to the creation of this advanced battery-operated remote-controlled shade. Ultra quiet and easy to install, Serena by Lutron shades provide industry leading battery performance and can be controlled conveniently by either a handheld remote control or mobile device.

The Home Depot

Serena by Lutron Motorized Room Darkening Cellular Shades

$479.36+

PROS

CONS

Great insulation

Expensive

Block out light

Blinds have to be taken down to change batteries

Easy to install

Mediocre mounting clip quality

Quiet operation

Ability to schedule blinds to open and close at a specific time

High-quality

Serena products are made from high-quality fabric, giving your home a luxurious look. The smart shades are sheer and elegant with a minimalistic feel. These shades are also compatible with a wider range of smart home devices than many of the other remote-controlled smart blinds on the market.

The blinds feature a quiet motor, giving them an edge against other options that may be louder while in use. You can also schedule the blinds to change positions at a certain time of day, fully automating the lighting experience in your home to let in light, block out heat, or prep your room for bedtime. While these shades are the most expensive on the list, their quality matches the high price point.

SHOP NOW

Yoolax Motorized Roller Shade Blinds

The Home Depot

Levolor 2 in. Faux Wood Blinds

$54.29+

PROS

CONS

Blackout shading

Not compatible with every model of Amazon Echo

Easy to clean

Difficult to connect to smart devices

Noise blocking through increased insulation

Loud motor

Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home

Custom-made

Two-year warranty

With easy-to-clean material and compatibility with many of the smart home voice assistants, these blinds are a competitive option as far as smart blinds go. Just be sure to check which model of Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant that you're working with because they're not compatible with every single model.

The two-year warranty is a nice cushion in case something goes wrong with the blinds. The increased insulation allows for an effective way to block out some street or neighborhood noise while also providing blackout shading. Plus, these blinds are energy-efficient, too.

SHOP NOW

IKEA Fyrtur

Amazon

IKEA Fyrtur

$289.99+

PROS

CONS

Five-year limited warranty

No color choices

Compatible with all smart home assistants

Bracket screws and wall/ceiling screws not included

Works with IKEA Home Smart app

Blinds can’t be cut

Full blackout

Cordless

These IKEA blinds are compatible with ​all s​mart home assistants, which is great for those who have a smart assistant that strays from the mainstream Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The IKEA app makes it easy to control and provides a concise way to access all smart IKEA devices, including the smart blinds, from one platform.

The extended five-year warranty is a big perk and longer than any of the other warranties for similar products. They don't bring any color options to the table, so if the basic gray matches your home, these blinds are the ones for you.

SHOP NOW

Premium Solar Roller Shades + Motorized Upgrade

Blinds.com

Premium Solar Roller Shades + Motorized Upgrade

$290.38+

PROS

CONS

UV protection

Smart Home compatibility only available with the motorized lift upgrade

Variety of fabrics and textures available for customization

Refunds not offered

Easy installation

Safety features available

With UV protection and a quick install time, these solar roller shades are an excellent option to choose. The greatest perk? These shades comes in a variety of fabrics and textures so you can choose the best fit for your surrounding decor. Plus, you can currently get 30% off your purchase with the Blinds.com limited-time deal.

Although the Smart feature isn't included, the motorized feature allows for Smart Home compatibility through Google Assistant's mobile app. This feature is safer for the home if you constantly have kids running around. You can also choose to upgrade to the cordless option, which is a safer option for the kids, too. These Premium Solar Roller shades allows for flexible customization so you can purchase the perfect blinds for your home depending on your taste.

SHOP NOW

Xingxun High Precision Shades

Amazon

Xingxun High Precision Shades

$119.00+

PROS

CONS

Customized color and size

Finicky when controlling multiple blinds at once

Long-lasting battery

Occasional battery charging issues

Cordless

Energy saving

Great customer service

Easy installation

This model of smart shades includes a broad collection of color options so customers can match their blinds to the style of their homes. Xingxun Smart Blinds have all the core features — they're cordless with a long-lasting battery and are even energy-saving.

The brand also has a strong and helpful customer service team to manage inquiries, which can be useful if you have any issues with the shades. However, they're easy to install and use, and are operated by a handy remote control.

SHOP NOW

Graywind Motorized Vertical Blinds

Amazon

Graywind Motorized Vertical Blinds

$385.00+

PROS

CONS

Light filtering

Expensive

Custom width

Won’t blackout all light

Thermal insulation and energy saving

Ideal for sliding glass doors or large windows

Easy to clean

App and voice assistant available

Aesthetically elegant

These Smart blinds are distinguishable by their customizable width and ability to fit on a variety of doors and windows. Elegantly built, the blinds are apt for a more refined home aesthetic, and their length and customization options make them ideal for sliding glass doors.

Graywind blinds are thick enough to provide thermal insulation and are energy-saving through their ability to control the natural light and heat in a room. The accompanying app and voice control makes the user process smooth and simple.

SHOP NOW

Yoolax Motorized Zebra Blinds

Amazon

Yoolax Motorized Zebra Blinds

$185.99+

PROS

CONS

UV protection

Setup can be challenging

Energy saving

User issues with connecting to smart devices

100% blackout

Cordless

Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Customizable size

These blinds are a middle-of-the-road option in the smart blinds market as far as price and function. They have the basic fundamentals of all smart blinds and have a simple but pleasant feel. The customizable size offers a leg up over other smart home blind options that don't have any room for adjustment. These blinds are equipped with UV protection and block out 100% of light, too.

SHOP NOW

Premium Natural Light Filtering Roller Shades + Motorized Upgrade

Blinds.com

Premium Natural Light Filtering Roller Shades + Motorized Upgrade

$561.66+

PROS

CONS

Various options to upgrade look and function

Refunds not offered

Light filtering

Motorized lift option only available as an upgrade feature

Fast install time

Long-lasting

With the natural and synthetic fibers options of these Premium Natural Light Filtering Roller Shades, you can take your windows to the next level. These blinds provide subtle light filtration and you can customize them in any way that you please.

The motorization upgrade allows you to control the blinds with a wand that requires eight Lithium Ion batteries. The wand offers a seamless way to lift and lower your shades without having to worry about the strings getting tangled. These blinds are also currently on sale, so claim the discounted price while you can!

SHOP NOW

Home Decorators Collection White Cordless Blackout Motorized Shades

The Home Depot

Home Decorators Collection White Cordless Blackout Motorized Shades

$271.66+

PROS

CONS

Easy installation

No voice control

Motorized

Loud motor

Cordless

Remote- controlled app

Control up to six shades simultaneously

Full blackout

This model of smart blinds covers all the basics. While it's on the higher end of the budget scale, it comes with most of the extras, except voice control assistance. However, users can easily control the blinds through a remote-controlled app.

These motorized blinds have an easy installation process, so your smart home blind system will be up and running in no time. And, if you have a number of windows to cover, the accompanying smart home system will allow you to control all the blinds from the same app at the same time.

SHOP NOW

Premium Blackout Roller Shades + Motorized Upgrade

Blinds.com

Premium Blackout Roller Shades + Motorized Upgrade

$295.08+

PROS

CONS

Completely light-blocking

Refunds not offered

UV protection

Motorized lift option only available as an upgrade feature

Variety of neutral, subtle, and vibrant tones, colors, and prints

Keeps the sun's glare off your screens

These shades come in a variety of tones, colors, and prints, and with the purchase of the motorized upgrade feature, you'll get all the basic functions of smart home shades, in addition to UV protection and 100% blackout.

These blinds will even keep the sun's glare off your phone or computer screens if you're a WFH regular. They're also highly customizable so you can find the perfect look for your home, whatever that may be for you. Head to Blinds.com to save 30% on your purchase before the deal ends!

SHOP NOW

Final Thoughts

Smart blinds have saturated the market of smart home products, thanks to their simple operation. As with any smart device, they're designed to alleviate the common inconveniences that we undergo in our day-to-day lives. The little things all add up, and simplifying your home environment can allow you to focus your attention on other tasks.

Since all of these shades are cordless, there's less room for error in houses with pets or small kids who could get tangled up in them. And, because these shades offer heavy light-blocking capabilities, there's an energy-saving element that can actually save you money in the long run with less air conditioning or heat needed.

Any of the blinds on this list will be a life enhancement for shoppers that want to save time and money at home. For light-sensitive nighttime sleepers or nappers, a more controlled lighting environment can go a long way. And, if you pair smart shades with lighting, you'll have a fully-automated lighting experience. Although smart blinds are a small financial investment, this higher upfront cost could help create a long-term life improvement and save you money on energy bills in the future.

FAQs

How much do smart blinds cost?

The cost of smart blinds varies based on quality and function. Our list covers those from as affordable as $120 to as much as over $500, so be sure to consider your budget and specific needs before shopping.

What to look for in smart blinds?

A key factor that makes up smart motorized shades is their compatibility with smart home apps and voice assistants. These will determine whether you'll be able to control your blinds with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, so you should definitely check out this feature if that's a priority for you. You can also look into other standard features like blackout ability, material, and design.

Which style of smart blinds is a good fit for my home?

This depends on the aesthetics and needs of your home. If you're looking for window coverings that will match your room, it's a good idea to find a few that would qualify before narrowing it down to one with all the functions you're looking for.

Smart blinds come in a variety of colors and materials suited for different designs and home environments. Depending on which room you need it for, different features may be useful. For example, waterproof or oil-proof capabilities are ideal for kitchen shades, whereas options with 100% blackout might be best for your bedroom.

How do you install smart blinds?

Each set of blinds will come with a different installation process, so it's important to note what kind of installation your prospective smart blinds will require before your purchase. Generally, after physical installation, there will be an accompanying app to facilitate the Smart features of your blinds.

What features to look for in smart blinds?

Depending on what's important to you in a set of home blinds, important factors will be compatibility with specific apps and voice assistant tools, the battery life and how easy it is to charge, whether it's fully light-blocking, and the specific aesthetic of the blinds. Price, of course, will always be a relevant factor, and this should be judged based on the scope of the features these blinds have to offer.

Storm window
How to Insulate Windows
by Mark Johanson
Bedroom with many large, blind-covered windows
Standard Sizes for Window Blinds
by Benna Crawford
Vertical blinds opened to let sunlight in.
How to Replace Vertical Blind Clips
by Jayme Lee
Window blind letting in light from sun, home interior concept
How to Attach a Blind to a Drywall Window Frame
by Mark Morris
...
How to Clean Windows With Vinegar
by Laurie Brenner
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy