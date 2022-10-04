The 10 Most Spot-on Dupes for Restoration Hardware's Cloud Chair

We all know and love (and are shocked by the price of) Restoration Hardware's iconic Cloud Couch, but did you know that the brand also has an equally drool-worthy Cloud Chair? The plush yet structural, relaxed yet sophisticated accent chair is known for its deep seat, broad, angular arms, and roomy silhouette. It's basically the ultimate lounge-worthy couch that's simultaneously elevated, in classic Restoration Hardware form. But as much as we adore this stunning chair, we aren't quite as obsessed with the $5,000 price tag. That's why we rounded up the 10 best budget-friendly dupes that are as amazing as the original. Here's exactly how to get the look for less.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

This roomy chair is a Wayfair bestseller for good reason. It comes in nearly 50 colors and features down-filled cushions that are highly resilient yet incredibly soft.

Advertisement

Amazon's signature home brand Rivet always pulls through with classic pieces at an incredibly fair price point.

Advertisement

Another Wayfair bestseller, this chair-and-a-half rests on black walnut-hued block feet, includes a coordinating toss pillow, and can be upholstered in the fabric of your choice.

Advertisement

While still a splurge, this Pottery Barn staple doesn't even come close in price to Restoration Hardware's ultra-similar Cloud Chair.

Advertisement

With an extra-wide silhouette and accompanying toss pillow, this made-to-order chair comes in every fabric from performance Sunbrella canvas to 100% cotton and linen.

Advertisement

This accent chair is basically a smaller version of Restoration's iconic piece. It comes in four neutral shades and has a matching loveseat and sofa if you're looking for a full set of furniture.

Advertisement

Tailored yet relaxed thanks to the laid-back washed cotton slipcovers, this Crate & Barrel classic has an ultra-deep seat and an extra-plush pillowy back cushion.

Advertisement

This Wayfair exclusive will last for years to come thanks to its supportive springs that prevent sagging. Plus, you can remove the covers of the seat and back cushions for easy cleaning.

Another Amazon signature home brand, Stone & Beam, absolutely nails it with this overstuffed accent chair. There's zero assembly required and it comes with a generous three-year warranty.

This minimalist and modern West Elm staple has a very similar shape and fill to the Cloud Chair, but with hearty wood legs for a little extra something-something.