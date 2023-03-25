This Walmart Cloud Couch Dupe Is the Ultimate Bargain

You may be aware of our never-ending mission to find the best dupes for Restoration Hardware's Cloud Couch (which ‌starts‌ at over 5k). And not to toot our own horn, but we have truly outdone ourselves with this one. And by "one," we really mean 15. Yes, you heard that correctly. Meridian Furniture, conveniently sold at Walmart, has nearly identical Cloud Couch dupes in literally any size and configuration you could dream of. Two-seater? Uh-huh. Ten-seater? You know it. The brand even offers a single armless chair to help you customize and expand any of these already modular silhouettes. They're all available in the classic cream (shown in the photos below), and most are also sold in gray and navy. So, without further ado, here are Walmart's Cloud Couch dupes for literal slivers of RH's prices.