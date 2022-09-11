This Hack Will Help You Find the Best Fitting Organizers for Your Drawer

Buying drawer organizers is tricky business. After all, it can be difficult to find the perfect configuration, especially if you want to fill the ​entire​ drawer with organizers in varying sizes.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Fortunately, there's an easy way to determine the best fitting organizers for your needs, as @mddesigns16 demonstrates on TikTok. Simply take a large sheet of packing paper, then place it in your drawer. Using a craft knife (such as an X-acto knife), trim the paper on all four sides so that the piece fits perfectly inside. The result is basically a template of your drawer.

Advertisement

You can bring the paper to the store and use it as a guide to "map out" the organizers. This will also allow you to choose different sizes as needed. So smart!

"How am I 52 years old and have never thought of this? Brilliant!" said one user on TikTok. "This is the best idea. I get so frustrated trying to fit these into my drawers," commented another person.

Advertisement

It's worth noting that you can use any type of paper for this trick. For the most environmentally-friendly choice, consider using kraft paper that often comes in packages. You can even tape oddly-shaped pieces together to create your template. Otherwise, you can use butcher paper or old newspapers.

Oh, and here's a pro tip: You can keep drawer organizers in place with museum gel.

Advertisement

Other organizing hacks:

If you loved this hack, check out some of our other favorite organization-related ideas:

BRB, time to organize all the things!