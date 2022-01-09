This Clever Hack Will Make Your Drawer Organizers Stop Sliding Around

If you're on a mission to organize your life, you've probably bought plenty of drawer organizers. After all, a tidy desk can do wonders for productivity and focus, especially if you work from home. The only catch? It's nearly impossible to find a set of organizers that will perfectly fit into a drawer. This means there will almost always be extra space, causing the organizers to slip and slide as you open and close the drawer.

Luckily, TikTok user @neatmethod has shared a hack for that exact problem. In a recent video, they demonstrate how to use museum gel to stop drawer organizers from sliding. Yes, you read that right ... museum gel. This is a clear, removable, and moldable substance that's traditionally used to keep fragile objects (like glass figurines) in place.

To use museum gel for drawer organizers, simply scoop up a bit of gel and roll it into a ball. Flip the organizer upside down, then stick the ball onto the bottom corner. Repeat with the remaining three corners, then press the organizer into the drawer. The adhesive nature of the gel will prevent the container from moving. So smart.

Where can you buy museum gel?

TikTok user @neatmethod used clear museum gel by the brand Ready America, which is available on Amazon. One jar, which contains four ounces of gel, costs about $10. It's also non-toxic and non-permanent, meaning you can re-position the drawer organizers as needed.

And get this: According to the product's description, the museum gel can be used to "protect your glass and crystal from breakage while cleaning, or [from] feisty pets, playful children, and earthquakes." Needless to say, you can be sure that your organizers will stay in place! It also seems like museum gel can be used in myriad ways around the home, so you can be sure that we'll be picking up a jar.