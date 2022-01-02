This Easy Hack Will Organize Your Spice Packets Once and for All

When it comes to cooking shortcuts, you can't go wrong with spice packets. But despite their flat shape and light weight, they can be difficult to organize. So much so that you might be tempted to toss them in a drawer and hope you can find what you need later on. (We're guilty of doing this, too.)

That said, when we found a genius hack for organizing spice packets, we just had to share it. On Instagram, user @byjillee suggests clipping your packets together with a binder clip. Next, attach a self-adhesive hook to the wall of your cupboard, then hang the clip from the hook. This way, your packets will be accessible without causing clutter.

We adore this hack for several reasons. For starters, it doesn't require special equipment. You may even already have the supplies on hand! If not, self-adhesive hooks and binder clips are inexpensive, so it won't cost a pretty penny. It also doesn't hurt that binder clips are available in stylish metals, like gold or brass, that might match your existing decor.

Additionally, this method takes advantage of the vertical space in your cupboard. It's significantly more convenient than bulky boxes or bins, which will inevitably create more clutter. It's a clever trick, to say the least.

Of course, this hack isn't limited to spice packets. You can also use it for pouches of yeast, pectin, and dip mixes — just to name a few. Happy organizing!

One of the simplest ways to create an Instagram-worthy pantry is to store food in your own containers instead of its original packaging. Not only will this look tidy and neat, but it will be easier to locate items as well.

To do this, consider investing in a set of stackable containers or glass jars for a cohesive look. Alternatively, you can save jars from store-bought products. This approach is inexpensive, eco-friendly, and ideal if you don't mind using mismatched containers.