12 Front Door Colors That Go With a Red Brick House Exterior

If you're looking for a home steeped in charm and character, a red brick exterior is about as classic and timeless as it gets. Typically used in Colonial, Tudor, and Greek Revival style abodes, brick is also a mainstay in ranch and contemporary residences. Not only does it look beautiful, but the material is also beloved for its durability and relatively low maintenance. Brick is one of the oldest building materials, going back to 700 BC, so it's an enduring choice that will never look dated.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Red brick actually comes in various tones. Some lean more orange and others appear red, faded red, or even brown. When it comes to walkways, patios, and driveways, it's common for brick to be installed in any number of patterns, including herringbone, single basketweave, and diagonal, to name a few. However, most home exteriors feature brick installed in a classic running bond. This pattern offers depth and dimension without being visually overwhelming.

Advertisement

While there is much to love about a brick exterior, how do you keep it looking fresh? Well, painting the front door of your house is one of the quickest, most affordable, and easiest ways to inject character and increase curb appeal. But if you're working with an exterior in any color other than white, you'll need to consider the interplay between your front door and siding. Despite its bold hue, red brick is a surprisingly compatible material that looks great paired with a range of exterior paint colors from neutrals — such as gray, black, and white — to any shade of green to boundary-pushing shades of orange, yellow, and pink.

Advertisement

"When selecting front door colors for any house, you want to think of what you are trying to accomplish. Some front doors are made to stand out while others want to simply coordinate with your surroundings. With a brick exterior, a nice complementary color is green (as green is [opposite] red on the color wheel). Green is also a naturally existing color likely already in the perimeter, so it is the perfect mix of accent and cohesiveness," says Larisa Barton, founder of Soeur Interiors.

Advertisement

Ready to get started? Here are 12 of our favorite paint colors to pair with red brick.

12 of the Best Front Door Color Ideas That Complement Brick

1. Red Brick and White

One of the most popular and timeless pairings, a classic white door on a red brick home looks fresh and welcoming. The color white highlights architectural features and can be used to emphasize elements that you don't want to be overwhelmed by brick, such as the window trim and ornate door frame on this home spotted by @yankeeconnecticut. Boxwood shrubs and an expansive lawn add contrast.

Advertisement

​Get the look:​ Benjamin Moore Ultra White

2. Red Brick and Black

If you're looking to elevate curb appeal, there's no denying that pairing red brick with a black front door is a classy move that will stand the test of time. Black is elegant and imparts a luxe vibe to exteriors. You can either coordinate by painting the trim in the same ebony hue to maximize the contrast, or you can soften the look by offsetting the door with white accents, as they did with this home.

Advertisement

"I love a red brick house and actually live in one myself! To me, you cannot go wrong with a black door or dark navy that is almost black. Two of my all-time favorites are Tricorn Black by Sherwin-Williams or Railings by Farrow & Ball," says Jessica Kain Barton, principal of J Kathryn Interiors.

​Get the look:​ Benjamin Moore Black Satin

Advertisement

3. Red Brick and Blue

The color blue is a calming hue that can temper the warmth of red brick, making it a popular choice. But these homeowners didn't stop with a blue front door. Instead, they doubled down and painted the framing around the porch the same color, giving the traditional exterior a modern upgrade.

Advertisement

​Get the look:​ Farrow & Ball Drawing Room Blue

4. Red Brick and Teal

Faded red brick is a lovely alternative to the more crimson variety and affords endless pairing possibilities. We're partial to the teal blue shade that Brooke Wagner selected for this coastal home. The paint color adds depth and a warm focal point, but the pièce de résistance is the irresistibly charming Dutch door.

​Get the look:​ Farrow & Ball Vardo

5. Red Brick and Orange

Inject personality and color into your facade by pairing red brick with a look-at-me shade of punchy orange. This look can be hard to pull off if both the brick and paint color have strong orange undertones, so make sure there's enough contrast.

​Get the look:​ Behr Bonfire Night

6. Red Brick and Wood

Opt for an au naturel look by combining a red brick exterior and light wood front door. Wood doors in their natural state impart a pleasing rustic, earthy vibe that can be as impactful as a fresh bright coat of paint. This look is particularly fitting for modern and ranch-style homes.

​Get the look:​ Behr Transparent Waterproofing Exterior Wood Finish

7. Red Brick and Hunter Green

As complementary shades on the color wheel, a red and green color combination is always a winner. Dark green is a grounding hue that references nature and looks elegant against a red brick backdrop. Hunter green, in particular, is a shade that often makes an appearance on traditional brick homes. Still, it looks equally eye-catching with other design styles, as proven by this desert-inspired setup where transom windows function as an architectural focal point.

​Get the look:​ Sherwin-Williams Derbyshire

8. Red Brick and Mint Green

Or consider a lighter shade of green instead. For instance, mint green is a soothing hue that manages to be approachable and sophisticated at the same time. It's a great option for red brick homes because it tempers the boldness of red and lends a quaint cottage vibe. Complete the look with trailing vines and white trim that really allows the mellow shade to pop, as witnessed on this home showcased on Bergson & Eaton.

​Get the look:​ Benjamin Moore Frosty Mint

9. Red Brick and Pink

Pairing red with pink takes courage, but embracing this vibrant color palette results in a playful and feminine exterior full of life. Make it even more eye-catching by planting surrounding flowers in a coordinating shade. The arch on this bubblegum pink door, spotted on the Instagram account @holly_burnard, is an unexpected detail that adds architectural interest and is further enhanced by chic brass hardware.

​Get the look:​ Benjamin Moore Raspberry Mousse

10. Red Brick and Gray

A muted shade of gray has enough depth to stand up to red brick while still allowing the scarlet siding to take center stage. This delightful home belonging to Rachel Chan of @_the_chans sports a uniquely shaped front door flaunting a cool gray paint color, which adds dreamy contrast to the exterior. A white frame highlights the door and acts as a transition between the two contrasting hues.

​Get the look:​ Farrow & Ball Pigeon

11. Red Brick and Sage Green

Here's another example of how the color green, in all of its glorious shades, pairs beautifully with red and infuses a hard-to-resist, earthy feeling. This brick home featured on @swiperoom flaunts a sage green front door and matching window trim that looks right at home in the pastoral setting.

​Get the look:​ Farrow & Ball Emerald Green

12. Red Brick and Yellow

Introduce a bit of cheer to your facade (and neighborhood) with a sunny yellow front door. While the color yellow might be intimidating to some, a muted shade like the one seen here by Bespoke Front Doors is quite versatile and adds levity to a heavy and serious brick exterior. Potted plants and colorful flowers enhance the upbeat vibe.

​Get the look:​ Benjamin Moore Lemon Drops

Front Door Colors That Go With Red Brick

Red brick homes are timeless and loaded with character and traditional charm. However, that doesn't mean they have to feel stuffy and out of date. Add some personal flair to your home's exterior with a front door makeover. Surprisingly, red brick siding will work with a range of color choices including:

White

Black

Blue

Teal

Orange

Natural wood

Hunter green

Mint green

Pink

Gray

Sage green

Yellow