Brick houses can be seen in nearly every state across the United States. While they are most commonly associated with colonial and Tudor styles, they come in all shapes and sizes and in many different colors, from brown to red and white to orange.

Orange brick home exteriors look classic, but they can pose a challenge when it comes to coordinating paint colors since they already have a strong saturation of their own. While you can certainly white-wash or paint over a brick exterior if you so choose, you can also leave it alone and incorporate color in other ways — for example, by painting the trim, shutters, front door, and garage door.

To choose the best color, pay attention to undertones. Shades of orange brick can vary, leaning toward brown, beige, or even pink, and each one will interact with accent colors in different ways. Your paint choices can either accentuate or tone down your brick color. It may seem difficult to find the perfect color scheme, but it doesn't have to be. Sometimes, all you need is a little inspiration.

Here are eight paint colors that work best with orange brick houses.

8 Colors That Go With Orange Brick Houses

1. Black

Make the orange bricks on the exterior of your house pop by painting the trim and door a deep black. Take this charming home spotted on @thevillagehost, for example. The contrast between the orange and black is enough to stop you in your tracks. Cover your front porch in lush green plants to bring your curb appeal to a whole new level.

​Get the look:​ Benjamin Moore Black Satin

2. Yellow

Brighten your exterior with a coat of sunshine yellow on your front door. This color will bring out the warmth of your brick facade and make your house look cozy and inviting. Accentuate the cheery paint with matching yellow flowers as seen with this house from @hannahscolourfulworld to give your front steps a cohesive look. White trim helps to brighten everything.

​Get the look:​ Valspar Delighted Moon

3. Warm White

Take advantage of your home's semi white-washed bricks by coating the door and trim in a creamy off-white like Pam from @whiteironstonecottage. The warm white freshens up the entry space without looking too stark. Adorn your porch with a collection of white flower pots to enhance the quaint cottage vibes.

​Get the look:​ Sherwin-Williams High Reflective White

4. Periwinkle

Bold front door colors can liven up a traditional house, but choosing the right combo can be tricky, especially when you're trying to coordinate with orange-toned bricks. To make it easier, take a quick look at a color wheel. Since blue and purple are complementary colors to orange, either will be a great choice. If you still can't decide which shade you like best, go ahead and pick something right in the middle, like the periwinkle color seen on the Instagram account @eternalgirlfriday. The cheerful shade pops against the orange bricks and lush green foliage.

​Get the look:​ Behr Periwinkle

5. Sage Green

You can't go wrong with sage green. This Tudor-style home by Main Street Design Build combines orange brick with sage green trim and doors for a classic look that still feels modern and on-trend. Painting the vinyl siding the same color green helps prevent the house from feeling too busy. Sometimes, less really is more.

​Get the look:​ Valspar Clary Sage

6. Peach

Instead of trying to pick a totally different color to coordinate with your brick house, stick to a simple, almost monochromatic color palette. Blogger Cassie Bustamante chose a pretty peach color for the front door of her home, which stands out from the white wall around it while echoing the orange tones of the brick. Because of the white spots in the brick, the entryway looks cohesive, clean, and modern.

​Get the look:​ Kilz Petite Peach

7. Teal

Give your colonial a fresh new look with a bright teal front door. John and Sherry, the husband and wife duo behind Young House Love, chose the bold color for their door, ensuring it wouldn't get lost among the many windows. The fresh white window frames and classic black shutters give this home a timeless look that will never go out of style.

​Get the look:​ Behr Empress Teal

8. Red

If you're looking for a house color that's both traditional and warm, go for a deep red with brown undertones, like this home photographed by J. Gracey Stinson. The brown-red echoes tones found in the brick already, creating a cohesive look. Slate blue trim balances out everything and is like the bow on top of an already beautiful package.

​Get the look:​ Sherwin-Williams Fired Brick

Important Factors to Consider

An orange brick exterior is already colorful. Choosing to paint your front door a different color than your windows and trim work could mean you're dealing with a palette containing upward of three different colors. Keeping the trim — including the windows, gutters, and even the garage door — the same color can help give your exterior a cohesive and streamlined look.

If you want to give your brick home a timeless and classic look, opt for a neutral shade of paint, like white or sage green, for the doors, windows, and trim. If you want a more modern look, go ahead and try a bold color on the front door, like yellow or teal.

Exterior Colors That Go With Brick Houses

Paint is an easy way to either accentuate or tone down your orange brick exterior. Choosing a bold color, like teal, yellow, or periwinkle, will provide a focal point for the front of your house, while colors like white, red, and peach will accentuate the tones of the brick, letting it be the star of the show. It doesn't matter which route you decide to go — the orange brick on your house will undoubtedly stand out.

