Day in, day out, a front door stands guard in the front of your home, and chances are you probably never give yours a second thought unless something is wrong. Our front doors are the literal gatekeepers to our homes, but they also add curb appeal and, in many cases, a lovely focal point or a pop of color.

If you're looking for a change, a fresh coat of paint can do wonders to update the facade of your home. But if your front door has seen better days, a new exterior door may be in order. If you've already read our article on how to choose a front door but still need a little help, we've created this shopping guide to help you out. Here are the best front door picks for every style.

But first, a little recap…

What to Look for When Buying Exterior Doors

Before clicking "add to cart" or swiping your favorite credit card, there are a few things you need to keep in mind when buying a new front door.

Installation Requirements

The first thing you'll need to know is what type of installation your setup requires. Typically, exterior doors will come in slabs, or they're prehung. If your door frame is in good condition, you could opt for a slab (which is just the door with no hinges, hardware, or frame). However, if your door frame is old, compromised, or in bad shape, it may be best to look for a prehung door. This type of door is already in the door frame, and it usually has hinges and other hardware on it as well.

Fabrication

Once you know what type of installation you need, the next decision to make is what type of fabrication you want. For entry doors, homeowners typically opt for wood, steel, or fiberglass.

Wood doors are the most popular. If you opt for a wood door, it would likely be a wood veneer over engineered wood, giving its durability a nice boost. And while wood doors are always a great choice, just know that you may need to reseal or repaint them periodically to keep them looking their best.

While wood doors seem to be the standard, make no mistake: you have plenty of options.

Steel doors used to be far down on the list of suitable materials for front doors, but modern design options have given them quite a boost in popularity. If you opt for steel, remember that it is prone to rust, so you'll need to stay one step ahead in terms of maintenance. In addition to wood and steel, fiberglass doors are another popular option because they check a lot of boxes for many homeowners. They're energy-efficient, low maintenance, and durable, which makes them attractive for this type of investment.

Door Styles

Once you've addressed the prerequisites above, your last decision (and maybe the most enjoyable) is on door styles. Ideally, you'll want to buy an entryway door that's in keeping with the style of your home. Some door styles can easily lend to others, but it's important to be aware of stark contrasts and awkward pairings. For example, if your home is a craftsman style, you wouldn't want to put a modern style door in your high-visibility entryway.

Not sure what door style is best for your home? Keep scrolling for some great ideas and options.

Farmhouse Style Wood Doors

This door pairs real mahogany wood with tempered glass to knock the farmhouse look out of the park.

Modern Entry Door With Glass

Modern homes need modern doors to match, and this door from Belldinni checks all the boxes.

Rustic Entryway Door

This speakeasy-style rustic mahogany door certainly makes a statement.

Craftsman Style Front Door

This craftsman-style door has a rustic yet timeless appeal.

Traditional Entryway Door

Traditional Door With Sidelights

Traditional doors with sidelights will always have an unbeatable wow factor.

Steel Doors

This door by Verona Home Design is where steel meets modern elegance.

Ornate Front Door

With elegant decorative glass, this front door is anything but boring.