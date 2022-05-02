6 Kids' Nightstands on Amazon With Storage and Style

By Erin Lassner May 2, 2022
Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

Nightstands are essential for bedside convenience, and whether they're holding your water, reading material, or annoyingly loud alarm clock, we think they should look good in the process. And that's no different for children's rooms. As you're well aware, kids have a lot of stuff. Like ​a lot​ of stuff. But many of their rooms tend to be on the smaller side.

With this in mind, we rounded up thoughtfully designed, compact bedside tables that crush it in the storage department. Each one also has an aesthetic we think both you and your little ones will love. From bright colored tables to neutral nightstands that double as bookshelves, here are the six best models to buy on Amazon.

Best Bedside Shelf

Hello, innovation. This easy-to-assemble shelf attaches directly to the bed frame, taking up no surface area whatsoever. It's crafted from 100% recycled bamboo, is super affordable, and is an excellent solution for the top bunk of a bunk bed.

HTTYYX Bamboo Bedside Shelf

$49.99

If you're trying to save every last inch of space for playtime, a shelf attached to the side of your child's bed may very well be the answer. It's also the perfect solution for a child on the top bunk since it can easily suspend from the upper portion of the bed frame.

Best Upholstered Nightstand

This new take on a nightstand is both practical and good-looking. It's crafted from wood and light gray linen for a warm addition to your space. Plus, its rounded legs add some extra detail and give the piece a high-end look.

Bikahom Upholstered Wooden Nightstand

$95.90

This innovative nightstand is a smart fix for harsh wooden corners. It's also super sturdy, offers tons of storage for its size, and won't take up too much space in the bedroom thanks to its petite frame.

Best Bookshelf-Nightstand Combination

Save space by combining your child's bookshelf and bedside table. This versatile piece of furniture is crafted from PVC, which is both waterproof and eco-friendly. Plus, it's easy to assemble and will match nearly any decor style.

Rerii Small Bookshelf

$42.99

Take versatility to a new level with this two-in-one product. While other nightstands may fit just a handful of books, this small bookshelf fits dozens. If your child no longer wishes to use it as a nightstand, it makes a perfectly good shelf on its own and will fit nearly anywhere. Plus, it would look just as cute with small knick-knacks and memorabilia.

Best Budget Buy

Why spend a fortune when you can get something this good for such a low price? This lightweight table is easy to move around and requires no tools for assembly. Plus, you can select between three neutral colorways. You seriously can't go wrong.

Exilot Two-Tier Wooden Nightstand

$29.99

The best kind of budget buy is one that doesn't look anywhere close to a budget buy. This minimalist, Scandi number is just as cool-looking as it is affordable. The material is super lightweight and comes in three ultra-chic color combinations. It would look great on its own or with a matching model on the other side of the bed.

Best Assortment of Colors

Whether you're feeling teal, pink and white, or a metallic silver, there's an option for you. More of a neutral person? No worries! There's a wide variety of wood tones as well. Plus, there's ample storage and gorgeous handles that add a little extra detailing to the piece.

Glory Furniture Louis Phillipe Nightstand

$170.99

Wave goodbye to one or two wood stain options — this piece offers 10. The nightstand's traditional style adds a sophisticated touch to even your child's most vibrant color choices. Plus, there are three natural wood stains and black and white options if you're feeling the classics.

Best Overall Nightstand

Storage, style, and simplicity are calling your name with this all-around winner. Choose between three neutral finishes that are sure to coordinate with any bedroom. It's no surprise this is a customer favorite.

HHS Two-Tier Nightstand

$61.99

You simply can't go wrong with this bedside table. Select between white, black, or vintage gray finishes — an option for every space. The sleek and simple silhouette is modern yet timeless. Plus, the price point is certainly something to write home about.

