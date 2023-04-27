15 Kids’ Bookcases That Are Both Stylish and Functional

Finding ways to add storage to kids' rooms is always a good idea, and you'll certainly need a bookcase if you have a budding bookworm on your hands. Plus, kids' bookcases can double as toy storage or cubbies for stuffed animals.

What to Consider When Buying a Kids' Bookcase

The most important thing to consider about kids' furniture in general is not necessarily aesthetics but rather safety. "When installing bookcases in kids' rooms, it's great to be able to anchor them to a wall," designer Andi Morse of Morse Design tells Hunker. "Kids do all kinds of things, including climbing. Anchoring ensures their safety."

Morse also advises that everything you put on those shelves should be nonbreakable. "Books, stuffed animals, and baskets stuffed with toys are all great ways to make sure kids can enjoy them and stay safe," she says.

And last but not least, a kids' bookcase doesn't necessarily have to come from a kids' furniture and decor brand. You can find bookcases at all sorts of retailers, and they can suit (and elevate) not just a kid's space but also anywhere else in your home if you decide to redecorate and use it elsewhere.

15 Stylish Kids' Bookcases You Can Buy Online

If you can't help but infuse your kids' bedrooms with a midcentury modern flair, try this bookcase from Nestig. It has four shelves and cubbies so you can put go-to toys on display for easy access and hide away the nonessentials.

Available in white, olive green, and blush, this is an elegant horizontal bookshelf that can definitely make the transition into a teen's bedroom or maybe even an office. If you don't fill the whole bookcase with books, consider using storage bins on the shelves to keep things organized.

Best suited for a toddler's space, this bookcase has a built-in reading nook designed for kicking up your feet. The nook itself comes with gray cushions that adhere to the frame — feel free to reupholster if you'd like a different pattern. As for the bookshelf itself, choose between white, espresso, and natural colorways.

Maximize storage with this tall bookcase, which starts with two drawers on the bottom and has five enclosed shelves up top. If you don't like this specific configuration, there's a wide range of options, from models with fewer shelves and more drawers to shorter models that are more easily reached by younger kids.

This simple white bookcase combines open shelves large enough to store fabric bins with a large built-in storage bin for toys. The color selection for the included bins spans aqua, blue, coral, gray, and red, but you can also buy your own bins separately.

If you're seeking cubby space, this three-tier shelving unit has you covered. You can line up several to create a longer, horizontal bookcase, or you could opt for the five-tier model for something a little taller. We particularly love the bright colors of these shelves — green, blue, and pink — but there's also a white option.

While you might be used to seeing book racks at newsstands or bookstores, they're actually wonderful for kids' rooms too, especially for younger children. The arrangement lets them see the covers of their books so they can choose what they want to read with ease. We love that this one has canvas slings as shelves plus two storage drawers at the bottom.

It's all in the details — we're obsessed with both the scalloped trim and turned legs of this kids' bookcase. And we love that it's GREENGUARD Gold Certified, which means it has very low levels of VOC emissions, so it's safe to use around babies. If you love this bookshelf, there's a matching bedroom furniture set too.

Make a design statement with this hanging kids' bookshelf, which frees up precious floor space in a room. Want to keep the shelving up high and out of the reach of the kids? You can also hang it horizontally. We're partial to the gender-neutral green hue, but there's also a white option for a super-neutral pick.

Acrylic furniture is ideal for small spaces, as the see-through material reduces visual clutter in a room. This acrylic bookcase has two tilted top shelves designed specifically for books plus a bottom bin that serves as additional storage. And the unit has kid-friendly curved corners to help reduce the possibility of bumps and bruises.

Between its maple and walnut finishes, this kids' bookcase lets wood be the star of the show, working well in both Scandi-chic rooms and midcentury-inspired ones. Because the unit is finished on all sides, you don't have to use it against a wall; it can even serve as a footboard for a twin bed. But note that it doesn't come with anti-tip anchors, so be sure to install those on your own.

Opt for a more playful design with this cactus-shaped bookcase from Babyletto. It's crafted with powder-coated steel and coated with a nontoxic finish. Even though it's designed to be durable, the brand recommends securing the bookcase to the wall with the included anti-tip kit for added safety, like with any piece of furniture in a space for kids.

Tall, compact, and undeniably design-forward, this bookcase from Oeuf will easily be one of the most stylish storage options you can buy whether it's for your child or not.

Leanne Ford doesn't just grace adults with her luxe home designs; she creates kids' furniture too. This arched, open-shelf bookcase is one of them, and it's perfect for storing everything from books to toys.

If a classic and timeless design is what you're after, check out this bookcase from West Elm Kids. It's available in three colors — birch, onyx, and white — and has five spacious and adjustable shelves.

