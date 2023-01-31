15 Bouclé Benches That Marry High Design and Versatility

Whether you're looking for an entryway bench, a dining room addition, an accent for the foot of your bed, a living room storage solution, or an extra seat for guests, a bouclé bench is a serious no-brainer. Not only are these pieces versatile in nature but the blend of clean lines and plush upholstery adds instant balance to the space. If you're a fan of bouclé chairs, sofas, and ottomans and are ready to hop on the train, here are 15 benches we simply can't get enough of.

Advertisement

Bouclé Storage Benches

Make the most of your space with this burnt red storage bench from Urban. Love the design but looking for something a bit more neutral? Opt for the equally gorgeous ivory option.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

This affordable Amazon pick adds some midcentury flair with its gold-tipped iron legs.

Advertisement

Add form and function to your home with Joss & Main's oval-shaped bench. The three separated storage compartments will help organize your items with ease.

Advertisement

Black Bouclé Benches

Black bouclé is having a moment, and this sculptural bench from Amazon totally hits the mark. Add it to your modern space for a cohesive contemporary look or mix it in with your more traditional furniture for a little extra flair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you crave a pop of glitz and glam, this upholstered bench features a rim of gold leather at the base of the legs. And if you aren't feeling the black, you can select from one of the four additional colors: ivory, beige, light blue, and dark blue.

Advertisement

Take advantage of the space you have with these three nesting benches. It's the ideal solution for those in a small home who still love to host.

Advertisement

Backless Bouclé Benches

This Target best-seller is one of the most popular bouclé benches on the market. It's versatile and affordable and perfectly meshes a plush seat with angular metal legs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The nubby bouclé and thick cylindrical legs complement each other in the best of ways.

Advertisement

Lulu and Georgia always pulls through with a well-made classic that you'll have for life.

Advertisement

Bouclé Dining Benches

Have you ever seen a more comfortable place to dine? We'll wait.

This structural dining bench from Anthropologie is simply a dream. If you're looking to add a bit more color to your space, AllModern has a similar model that's offered in gray, black, and deep forest green in addition to the classic cream.

Advertisement

Available in both charcoal and white, this bench feels more like a loveseat that you'll never want to get up from.

Bouclé Ottoman Benches

Add a little dimension to your space with this geometric accent piece that'll look just as good in the entry as it will in your main living space.

It doesn't get much cooler than this kidney-bean-shaped bench. If you're looking to invest, look no further than this striking piece by Eichholtz.

Another epic Eichholtz creation, this bench combines straight lines and curved edges for a balanced look.

Advertisement