15 Bouclé Benches That Marry High Design and Versatility

By Erin Lassner January 31, 2023
Whether you're looking for an entryway bench, a dining room addition, an accent for the foot of your bed, a living room storage solution, or an extra seat for guests, a bouclé bench is a serious no-brainer. Not only are these pieces versatile in nature but the blend of clean lines and plush upholstery adds instant balance to the space. If you're a fan of bouclé chairs, sofas, and ottomans and are ready to hop on the train, here are 15 benches we simply can't get enough of.

Bouclé Storage Benches

1. Urban Outfitters Shae Bouclé Storage Bench, $699

Make the most of your space with this burnt red storage bench from Urban. Love the design but looking for something a bit more neutral? Opt for the equally gorgeous ivory option.

2. EALSON Modern Storage Bench, $175.89

This affordable Amazon pick adds some midcentury flair with its gold-tipped iron legs.

3. Joss & Main Terrence Upholstered Flip Top Bench, $630

Add form and function to your home with Joss & Main's oval-shaped bench. The three separated storage compartments will help organize your items with ease.

Black Bouclé Benches

1. Meridian Furniture Stylus Collection Contemporary Upholstered Bench, $513.23

Black bouclé is having a moment, and this sculptural bench from Amazon totally hits the mark. Add it to your modern space for a cohesive contemporary look or mix it in with your more traditional furniture for a little extra flair.

2. The Pop Maison Lily Bouclé Bench, $259.99

If you crave a pop of glitz and glam, this upholstered bench features a rim of gold leather at the base of the legs. And if you aren't feeling the black, you can select from one of the four additional colors: ivory, beige, light blue, and dark blue.

Advertisement

3. Orren Ellis Diavion Bouclé Fabric Entryway Bench, $1,480

Take advantage of the space you have with these three nesting benches. It's the ideal solution for those in a small home who still love to host.

Backless Bouclé Benches

1. Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Clarkston Cream Bouclé Bench, $170

This Target best-seller is one of the most popular bouclé benches on the market. It's versatile and affordable and perfectly meshes a plush seat with angular metal legs.

2. Poly and Bark Este Bench, $445.68

The nubby bouclé and thick cylindrical legs complement each other in the best of ways.

3. Lulu and Georgia Alban Bench, $999

Lulu and Georgia always pulls through with a well-made classic that you'll have for life.

Bouclé Dining Benches

1. Lulu and Georgia Lucia Dining Bench, $999

Have you ever seen a more comfortable place to dine? We'll wait.

2. Anthropologie Bouclé Effie Dining Bench, $1,498

This structural dining bench from Anthropologie is simply a dream. If you're looking to add a bit more color to your space, AllModern has a similar model that's offered in gray, black, and deep forest green in addition to the classic cream.

3. Burke Decor Krista Dining Bench, $1,349

Available in both charcoal and white, this bench feels more like a loveseat that you'll never want to get up from.

Bouclé Ottoman Benches

1. Homary Molecule Entryway Bench, $479.99

Add a little dimension to your space with this geometric accent piece that'll look just as good in the entry as it will in your main living space.

2. Eichholtz Björn Bench, $2,975

It doesn't get much cooler than this kidney-bean-shaped bench. If you're looking to invest, look no further than this striking piece by Eichholtz.

3. Eichholtz Bente Bench, $1,325

Another epic Eichholtz creation, this bench combines straight lines and curved edges for a balanced look.

