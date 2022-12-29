The Best Amazon Storage Ottomans to Declutter Your Home

You can never have too much closet space, but if you have too ‌little‌, storage ottomans can be your home's MVP. It doesn't matter how big (or small) your space is either. Storage ottomans come in all shapes, sizes, and fabrics, from large entryway benches or coffee-table-size pieces to upholstered footstools or small yet sturdy side tables. Ready to tidy up the living room, playroom, or home office? Keep scrolling to discover Amazon's best storage ottomans across the board.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Overall Storage Ottoman

Whether you need a toy chest, an end-of-bed bench, or added living room storage, this Amazon Basics storage ottoman can do it all and more. With its reasonable price tag; 1,700-plus customer reviews; and neutral, easy-to-style color options, it's no surprise that it takes our title of best overall storage ottoman.

Advertisement

Best Budget Storage Ottoman

Sit back, relax, and prop your feet on this linen storage ottoman that doubles as a rest stool. At under $20, it's an affordable option for budget-conscious shoppers or those looking to buy more than one piece at a time. Small space dwellers will love its foldable design too.

Advertisement

Best Faux Leather Storage Ottoman

Turn your faux leather couch into an instant chaise sectional with this cognac-toned ottoman from Creative Co-Op. It's wrapped in rich, buttery vegan leather that closely mimics the real thing. Just remove the top to reveal a generous amount of versatile storage space.

Advertisement

Best Velvet Storage Ottoman

This ottoman looks (and functions) like a decorative pouf but is really a clever method of secret extra storage space. At 15 inches high, this round velvet storage pouf is ideal for stashing cozy blankets, spare books, or anything you may want to keep within easy reach in the living room. If you need extra seating, it's ready to pull double duty in an instant.

Advertisement

Best Boho Storage Ottoman

Whether you love boho home decor or are eager to try out the coastal grandmother aesthetic, this rattan storage ottoman deserves a spot on your radar. Its sturdy frame is covered in water hyacinth and features a woven pattern in air ivory and natural hues. Its 18-inch diameter makes it a perfect footrest or side table too.

Advertisement

Best Button-Tufted Storage Ottoman

Searching for a functional piece of accent furniture that looks totally timeless? A button-tufted storage ottoman is exactly what you're looking for. This one from Safavieh comes upholstered in tons of colors — ranging from neutral colors to bold, playful shades, like berry — and offers an extra place to store anything your heart desires.

Advertisement

Best Midcentury Modern Storage Ottoman

Ditch the cold, hard coffee table for something a little more comfortable, like this square lift-top storage ottoman. At 36 inches wide, it's large enough for multiple loungers to rest their legs while adding plenty of valuable storage space to your living room. The cherry on top? Its midcentury-modern-style legs mean you don't have to compromise on style either.