These 13 Leather Poufs Are the Embodiment of Versatile Design

We all need a little more flexibility in our lives, and a pouf provides just that. Whether it's used as a coffee table, footrest, extra seat, or a combination of all three, one of these stuffed ottomans will up your living room's functionality tenfold. Plus, leather adds distinct luxuriousness and textural interest to any area it inhabits. From slouchy cushions for your boho space to tailored options for your modern and minimalist digs, here are 13 leather poufs that do so much more than just look good.

Our 13 Favorite Leather Poufs

Up your room's coolness factor with this Wayfair favorite that perfectly meshes a sophisticated look and a relaxed feel.

Portable, tailored, and ridiculously affordable, this Target buy is a serious no-brainer.

Keep it low to the ground with this 100% top-grain leather cushion that literally screams comfort.

Add even more flexible seating to your space with this pouf-bench hybrid. It's also sold in slate gray and a stunning shade of muted green.

The Citizenry is always worth the splurge. Wow your guests with these luxe genuine leather ottomans that were handmade in Alcanena, Portugal, a small town known as "The Land of Leather."

If you aren't quite ready to go all in on a Bottega bag, this woven pouf is a close second.

Add a little something-something to your space with Article's cowhide upholstered cylindrical poufs. Just envision one on either side of your sofa for a cool and cohesive look.

This rich, solid black pouf will add a polished look to any space in which it resides.

Add something extra special to your home with this channel-stitched pouf that also comes in a cube-shaped version.

Bring some warmth into your space with these classic Moroccan poufs that come both stuffed and unstuffed.

The streamlined silhouette of this pouf means the distressed leather will never look sloppy.

Keep it vegan with this on-point faux leather version.

Save money by opting for an unstuffed leather pouf. This means you can get something super big without jacking up the shipping cost.