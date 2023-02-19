These 13 Leather Poufs Are the Embodiment of Versatile Design

We all need a little more flexibility in our lives, and a pouf provides just that. Whether it's used as a coffee table, footrest, extra seat, or a combination of all three, one of these stuffed ottomans will up your living room's functionality tenfold. Plus, leather adds distinct luxuriousness and textural interest to any area it inhabits. From slouchy cushions for your boho space to tailored options for your modern and minimalist digs, here are 13 leather poufs that do so much more than just look good.
Our 13 Favorite Leather Poufs
1. Sleekest Style: 17 Stories Declan Leather Pouf, $489.99
Up your room's coolness factor with this Wayfair favorite that perfectly meshes a sophisticated look and a relaxed feel.
2. Best Budget Buy: Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Evanston Brown Leather Cube Pouf, $95
Portable, tailored, and ridiculously affordable, this Target buy is a serious no-brainer.
3. Comfiest Floor Cushion: Pottery Barn Garrit Leather Floor Cushion, $449
Keep it low to the ground with this 100% top-grain leather cushion that literally screams comfort.
4. Best Two-Seater: West Elm Leather Pouf Bench, $600
Add even more flexible seating to your space with this pouf-bench hybrid. It's also sold in slate gray and a stunning shade of muted green.
5. Most Splurgeworthy: The Citizenry Torres Round Leather Ottoman, $795-$1,195
The Citizenry is always worth the splurge. Wow your guests with these luxe genuine leather ottomans that were handmade in Alcanena, Portugal, a small town known as "The Land of Leather."
6. Most High Design: CB2 Woven Leather Pouf, $299
If you aren't quite ready to go all in on a Bottega bag, this woven pouf is a close second.
7. Coolest Upholstery: Article Cossa Pouf, $179
Add a little something-something to your space with Article's cowhide upholstered cylindrical poufs. Just envision one on either side of your sofa for a cool and cohesive look.
8. Best Solid Black: Joss & Main Emily Upholstered Pouf, $390
This rich, solid black pouf will add a polished look to any space in which it resides.
9. Best Stitched Detailing: Arhaus Round Channel Leather Pouf, $529
Add something extra special to your home with this channel-stitched pouf that also comes in a cube-shaped version.
10. Widest Color Assortment: Leonardo Marrakesh Moroccan Leather Pouf, starting at $130
Bring some warmth into your space with these classic Moroccan poufs that come both stuffed and unstuffed.
11. Most Tastefully Distressed: AllModern Inez Upholstered Pouf, $259.99
The streamlined silhouette of this pouf means the distressed leather will never look sloppy.
12. Least Faux-Looking Vegan Leather: Foundry Select Melorse Vegan Leather Pouf, $229.41
Keep it vegan with this on-point faux leather version.
13. Best Unstuffed Pouf: Ottoman Marrakech Moroccan Leather Pouffe, starting at $47.20
Save money by opting for an unstuffed leather pouf. This means you can get something super big without jacking up the shipping cost.