18 Brown Bedroom Ideas That Are Pure Decadence

There is something so comforting and cozy about brown, which makes it the perfect hue for the bedroom. While it may seem like a bold choice, with the right color combination a brown room can transform your sleeping quarters into a cocoon-like sanctuary. Plus, brown was one of Benjamin Moore's 2023 color trends of the year, so you'll likely be seeing more deep, saturated earthy tones in the future.

Not to mention, there are a wide variety of brown hues to choose from, so there is literally something for every comfort level. Plus, a brown bedroom design doesn't mean that you have to paint your walls — there are a lot of ways to bring the earthy shade into your space. Think bedroom furniture, wallpaper, curtains, bedspreads, and rugs, just to name a few.

"I still feel that bedrooms need to have some kind of calm to them," says Malka Helft, founder of Think Chic Interiors. "So I would soften it with pinks and creams. Any other colors used should not be as saturated to keep that calm [feeling]." With that in mind, make sure the bedroom is well-lit with artificial or natural lighting so you aren't overwhelmed by darkness. You can also lighten up the space with brighter shades such as cream, pink, yellow, and blue. Helft also recommends adding some textured rugs and fuzzy throw pillows to the mix to offset the murkier hues.

Looking for ways to bring the chocolatey shade into your bedroom? Ahead you'll find some eye-catching ideas that show us how to pull off the dramatic look.

18 Moody Brown Bedroom Decorating Ideas

1. Contrast with light blue.

Chris and Julia of Chris Loves Julia went all-in on a decadent shade of brown for their bedroom and the bold choice paid off. They chose to paint everything from the walls to the ceiling and the trim in Farrow and Ball's London Clay to completely transform their space. The dark hue is offset by pastel blue accents and a white rug for contrast. An oversize crystal chandelier amps up the luxe factor, providing the perfect dose of glam and sparkle.

2. Complement your brown palette with natural wood.

If you're looking for a shade of brown that's not too dark, but not too light, you can't go wrong with a mid-range hue à la this Scandinavian bedroom belonging to Danilo and Paolo of Home In Heidelberg. The natural wood features including the flooring, bed frame, and even the rattan pendant light complement the earthy wall color and pair beautifully with the white accents. Complete the idyllic scene with a comfy side chair.

3. Consider color blocking.

If the idea of painting all of the walls in your bedroom brown makes you a little nervous, that's completely understandable. In that case, pair white walls with some color blocking. Angelique from @oldangie did just that in this bedroom drawing all eyes to the top of the bed. The clever paint job creates the illusion of a little alcove just for the bed. A floating shelf and mini pendant add a little extra personality.

4. Clad the walls with wood planks instead of paint.

This angular bedroom embraced a more natural take on a brown color palette, opting to showcase wood on the walls and the floor. The bed, covered with crisp white linens, is tucked neatly in the corner allowing the unique architecture to take center stage. The simple globe pendant light is a nice finishing touch.

5. Introduce a pattern.

If you have an odd-shaped space, consider playing up those unique architectural features with the help of a funky pattern. Take this irregular bedroom with a slanted ceiling — the dynamic pattern adds movement and visual interest to the space while tying the brown, black, and white color palette together effortlessly.

6. Weave in a dash of leather.

Cognac-colored leather goes well with just about every shade of the rainbow, including brown as proven by Studio Shamshiri in this modern bedroom. Here, the headboard and matching lumbar pillow help lighten things up without taking anything away from the moody scheme. A crisp white duvet and a reading lamp do the rest.

7. Pair with distressed finishes.

If you've been looking for a dreamy farmhouse bedroom idea, search no further. Kathy from Petticoat Junktion transformed this cozy space by painting the previously lime green walls a warm shade of brown. However, the real star of the show is the $35 upcycled dresser that was painted with a distressed white finish.

8. Consider brown grasscloth wallpaper.

In this luxurious bedroom by Katie DeStefano, the walls are covered in a chocolate brown grasscloth wallpaper which acts as a perfect backdrop for the showstopping iron canopy bed. The crisp white bedding and upholstered headboard help balance the dark wall color, while the oversize artwork and patterned quilt complement the regal scheme.

9. Double down on dark brown.

Feeling daring? Follow the lead of this moody setup by Sanderson Design Group and opt for brown everything. From the mocha-colored bedroom walls to the silky sheets to the dark wood flooring and furniture, this monochrome scheme is a recipe for high drama. Contemporary artwork and colorful throw pillows add a hint of bright contrast.

10. Opt for light brown.

Perhaps you're looking for something on the opposite side of the spectrum? In that case, a lighter shade of brown such as tan might be worth considering. We love the paint color that Steph from @stephgowla chose for the accent wall and baseboards in this bedroom. The built-in shelving features a similar yet slightly different shade for subtle contrast. Quaint accents like a stool acting as a side table and a simple hanging light amp up the cozy factor, while a black iron bed frame punctuates the neutral scheme.

11. Embrace a tone-on-tone look.

You've probably noticed that tone-on-tone color schemes have been trending lately, and this brown bedroom design by Phoebe Nicol is a stunning example. Here a dark chocolate upholstered headboard pops against the lighter latte-colored walls. To take it a step forward, different shades of brown used throughout — including the pillows, a throw blanket, a bench, and the carpet — complete the moody scene.

12. Embrace maximalism.

In case you were wondering, maximalism and dark color palettes work beautifully together as proven by this brown bedroom by Jaz of One Off to Twenty-Five. Here a deep shade of brown covers the walls and ceiling, allowing the gallery wall and the eclectic collection of home decor to take center stage. For additional contrast and texture, there's a bright purple area rug, a beaded chandelier, fuzzy pillows, and a throw blanket.

13. Hang curtains in a bright color.

One quick and easy way to brighten up a dark brown bedroom is with bedding, of course, but also with the help of your curtains. For example, in this setup by Kylie M. Interiors, bright yellow curtains help temper the dramatic wall color. Tie the whole look together by including accent pillows and light fixtures flaunting similar hues. A white ceiling, crisp white bedding, and a flood of natural light offer additional brightness and contrast to the scheme.

14. Introduce natural elements.

Since the color brown is oftentimes seen in nature, there's no denying the hue's inherent earthiness or the fact that it pairs effortlessly with natural elements. For instance, in this bedroom belonging to Jeska of Lobster & Swan, the reddish-brown wall color (also known as Atelier Ellis Warm Mud Brown) provides a warm backdrop for the live edge wood floating shelf and a couple to branches intertwined with a hanging light fixture.

15. Add dimension with curvy shapes.

There are a whole host of reasons to love this bedroom by Banda Design Studio, from the warm color palette to the abundance of texture. However, we're somewhat partial to the undulating headboard. The statement feature is a unique addition that simultaneously introduces a hint of pattern and movement to the space. Oh, and can we talk about that tiny lamp flaunting a rust-colored pleated shade? Swoon!

16. Pair with herringbone wood flooring.

Lighter brown walls will allow other standout features to shine in your bedroom. For example, in this setup spotted on Loods 5, herringbone wood flooring — which ties nicely with the wooden bed frame and tan bedding — is the star of the show. A black nightstand, armoire, pendant light, and mirror provide ample contrast.

17. Focus on the textiles.

This cozy space by A&C Homestore brings the outdoors in thanks to the custom wood dowel accent wall that doubles as a headboard. The bedroom features neutral colors throughout — including brown, khaki, and rust tones — that are seemingly pulled from the lush surroundings outside.

18. Contrast with white bedding.

The warm, earthy terra cotta wall color used in this bedroom by Abi of These Four Walls immediately makes you feel relaxed and cozy. Temper the warm shade by using all-white bedding and a cream-colored headboard. A globe-style lamp perched on top of a modern side table are the perfect finishing touches to the minimal design.