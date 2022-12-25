The 5 Color Trends That Defined 2022

At the end of each year, it's always interesting to look back to see what trends took over. This is especially true when it comes to colors, which often reflect the overall mood and vibes of the last 12 months. This is definitely the case for 2022. So, before the year officially ends, let's recap the top color trends of 2022, shall we?

1. Light Blue

Airy shades were popular this year, as proven by the Behr 2022 Color of the Year: Breezeway, a calming light blue. Inspired by natural elements (sea glass, to be exact), the hue is perfect for evoking a sense of peacefulness in your home.

2. Burgundy

On the opposite end of the spectrum, dark and moody colors also took over 2022. One such example is a gorgeous purple-red shade called Beetroot, which was crowned as KitchenAid's 2022 Color of the Year. We bet this hue would look stunning when paired with black or dark wood finishes.

3. Periwinkle

If you love moody shades but are craving something brighter, you'll love the 2022 color trend of deep periwinkle. Featuring notes of both blue and purple, the popular hue was dubbed the Pantone 2022 Color of the Year.

4. Brown

As people continue to crave comfort and ease in their homes, light browns and taupe shades have risen in popularity. It's especially helpful for adding a grounding, earthy vibe while brightening up the home. A perfect example is the Dunn-Edwards 2022 Color of the Year, Art & Craft, which is a lovely warm brown shade.

5. Green

If there's one color that defined 2022, it's green. Glidden chose a guacamole-inspired hue for its Color of the Year, while Sherwin-Williams, Benjamin Moore, ‌and‌ PPG spotlighted varying shades of muted greens. The latter colors happen to pair beautifully with taupe, further emphasizing the trend in easygoing earthy shades.