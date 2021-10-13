New year, new paint job? If you're considering taking out the brush and transforming the walls in your home (or even your exterior), there are plenty of resources to help you get started.

Take for instance Benjamin Moore's announcement for its Color of the Year 2022. The brand's team worked to pinpoint the hue that would reign supreme next year — along with a corresponding palette for additional color combos.

The Color of the Year 2022 is a relaxing shade aptly named October Mist. It's a light green that brings to mind carefree moments in nature.

"We honed in on October Mist just because it felt so fresh in the moment, but it also has a timeless quality," Nivara Xaykao, associate manager of color marketing and development, explained in the company's announcement video. "It's distinct enough to make an impression on its own, but then it's subtle enough to pair with so many other colors."

The color palette is made up of 14 hues (including October Mist) that complement each other; many of them are subdued and easy on the eyes. The palette was designed to be "reliable yet whimsical and meditative yet eclectic," according to a press release.

Some of the complementing colors include the calming purple Hint of Violet, the neutral Natural Linen, and the orange-pink Wild Flower.

"Having a soft, gently shaded sage for 2022 felt really right," Andrea Magno, director of color marketing and development, explained in the video. "It's approachable, it's organic, it's grounded — yet there's still a dreamy, misty quality to it."

Xaykao explains that the palette took inspiration from "a botanical study" and that October Mist is like "the stem of a flower." We could all use a little more nature indoors.

Learn more about the 2022 hues here.