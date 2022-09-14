Behr’s Unexpected 2023 Color of the Year Will Transform Your Home Into a Calming Sanctuary

It's no secret that color can influence your home, and Behr's 2023 Color of the Year Blank Canvas is here to give spaces a calming refresh that some of us desperately need. The newest hue — also part of Behr's Designer Collection of 30 best-selling neutral colors — is a warm white that's inviting, timeless, and can complement and transform any space.

"In 2023, we're really seeing nostalgia, versatility, wellness, and comfort as those driving factors that influence color palettes for the upcoming year," Erika Woelfel​,​ vice president of color and creative services at Behr Paint, says.

"Blank Canvas effortlessly offers a clean and inviting blank slate that allows individuality and creativity to flow freely. This white easily harmonizes with a wide range of hues, including neutrals, earth tones, and pastels for a charming and cozy appeal. Blank Canvas also pairs beautifully with black for a dramatic impact, and with bright accents like green or cobalt blue to instantly lift your mood."

Available exclusively at The Home Depot, Blank Canvas is perfect for both interior and exterior home projects, whether you want to refresh your walls or your kitchen cabinetry. Serving as the ideal foundation for any space, you can use the colorway as a design-forward statement or mix it with other colors, patterns, textures, and materials to really make it your own.

