14 Essentials for the Perfect Guest Bedroom, According to Experts

The holiday season is here, and in addition to rounding up the best gifts, we're thinking of all the guests we're going to accommodate throughout the rest of the year. If you're lucky enough to work with more than just a sleeper sofa and have a designated guest bedroom, we tapped a few designers and style experts on exactly what you need to create the coziest space yet. Scroll through for the 14 top guest bedroom essentials.

The Best Guest Bedroom Items

1. High-Quality Mattress

As much as you might want to opt for a budget mattress in a bedroom you might not use yourself, a comfortable mattress is the foundation of a cozy guest bedroom and is worth the splurge.

"Investing in a quality mattress is [something] that your guests will appreciate so much. I mean, who ‌hasn't‌ experienced an uncomfortable hotel or vacation rental bed," Olivia Wahler, co-founder of Hearth Homes Interiors, says.

2. Bed Sheets

"An essential part of hosting guests is ensuring they feel comfortable with a welcoming bed after long days of exploring and traveling," Ursula Carmona, HomeGoods style expert and host of HGTV's ‌Table Wars: The Look For Less‌ digital series, tells Hunker. And what better way to help them wind down after a long day than premium bed sheets?

3. Coverlet

Cozy bedding is all about layering, and while you might think to skip out on a coverlet, it's a total game-changer. And for Holly Lauritzen of Our Faux Farmhouse, a coverlet is an essential part of her bedding formula at her own home and in home makeover projects. Lauritzen suggests adding a thin coverlet after sheets, then a duvet nestled in an equally plush duvet cover, and then topping off the bed with a throw blanket.

4. Supportive Pillows

You can have the best sheets in the world, but if you have subpar pillows, chances are you'll have an equally subpar night's sleep. That's why Sarah Stacey of Sarah Stacey Interior Design recommends prioritizing good pillows in a guest bedroom.

"We love using Casper's Original Pillow! [It's] a poly blend that feels like down and is soft but still supportive," Stacey says.

5. Duvet or Comforter

No matter where you live, an all-season duvet or comforter can work wonders in a guest bedroom. But why stop at one when you can use two? According to Laura Pankonien, founder of The Pankonien Group and homewares shop Bleu by TPG, you can double up for maximum comfort.

"One trick we learned by working on luxury Airbnb projects over the years [in order] to make your duvet cover even cozier [is to] double up the duvet inserts," Pankonien says. "Use a pair of value-priced inserts from Target to get that super-fluffy look you see in magazines!"

6. Duvet Cover

"For years now, one of our go-tos when it comes to creating a comfortable space for our guests has been the Parachute Brushed Cotton duvet covers," Wahler tells Hunker. "Yes, they are a little bit of an investment, but it's those little details that often end up making the biggest difference! These duvet covers are luxuriously soft and just feel like a warm hug from the moment you jump into bed! Your guests will never want to leave."

7. Textured Throw Blanket

"We love adding texture to a guest room with an oversized throw layered with cozy, fluffy bedding," Wahler says. "Our favorite lately has been the Casaluna chunky knit blankets. They do so much for the overall look and feel of a room, and bonus: They don't break the bank!"

8. Water Carafe

Keep your guests hydrated with a stylish water carafe. "Your guests will appreciate your attention to detail with a much-needed water carafe at the bedside table," Pankonien says.

9. Humidifier

A humidifier is especially important if you live in colder climates and during the winter months to make dry air more comfortable, Lauritzen says. If you want to be a super host, opt for a sleek design that also doubles as an essential oil diffuser to create a relaxing atmosphere.

10. Tower Fan

To promote better airflow and help guests feel more comfortable in the space, add a tower fan to your room. Devin Shaffer, lead interior designer at Decorilla, recommends an all-season pick with "creature comfort" features, such as a remote control, oscillation, a lightweight and easy-to-move body, and a thermostat.

11. Weighted Blanket

A throw blanket for extra warmth might be a no-brainer, but a weighted blanket is a thoughtful touch that any guest will appreciate. "[It] is a must and will reduce or eliminate the anxiety your guest [might have from] being in someone else's home," Shaffer explains.

12. Easily Accessible Charging Ports and Outlets

How many times have you searched for the closest outlet to charge your phone? Make powering up gadgets easy for guests by having phone charging cables and connectors close to nightstands for easy access, says Shaffer. Try lamps with built-in USB ports or wireless charging surfaces for a design-friendly twist on typically not-so-chic charging solutions.

13. Wall Mirror

There are a few ways to make a small guest bedroom feel more spacious, and adding a mirror to your wall is one of them.

"This trick helps reflect the room back on itself, making it feel bigger and giving it a great 'line-of-sight' illusion," Carmona says. Plus, it helps bounce more light throughout the space.

14. Cozy Area Rug

An area rug may not be the first thing that comes to mind when putting together a guest bedroom, but it sure can make a difference in creating a warm and inviting space.

According to Carmona, a well-placed woven area rug that ties in the decor of the space can make guests feel comfortable enough to kick off their shoes and relax.