These Are 18 of the Best Paint Colors to Pair With Calacatta Marble

From castles to cathedrals and kitchens to bathrooms, calacatta marble is a luxurious addition no matter where it is used. In terms of countertops, the bright white natural stone is sought after by homeowners for its classic good looks and beautiful deep veining that can range from gray to black to gold. It also happens to be pretty durable and heat-resistant. However, marble is not without its challenges — but more about that later. Once you've set your heart on calacatta marble counters, the next question is: What cabinet and wall colors will complement your kitchen countertops?

"It's great because [calacatta marble] brings in all these warm colors," says Malka Helft, founder of Think Chic Interiors. "It's completely neutral and it's so easy to design around. Any color that has a warm undertone would go well with it."

When you're ready to finalize your kitchen color palette, keep a few things in mind. First, inspect the slab that you've selected. Every piece of stone is completely unique with different veining and color variations that may impact your choice. You also want to think about the mood you want to evoke in your space. Have you been dreaming of a light and airy cook space or something a bit more moody? Don't forget to consider how your kitchen color scheme will impact the adjacent rooms, especially if you have an open floor plan.

Pros and Cons of Calacatta Marble

There are a few things that make calacatta, especially appealing for a kitchen remodel compared to some other marble styles. However, as we said, it's not without its challenges. Here are the most important pros and cons that you should be aware of:

Pros Thanks to the predominantly white background, calacatta marble pairs well with most interior styles and color schemes.

It's heat-resistant and durable.

It looks stunning. Cons It can be expensive.

Marble is heavy and can be difficult to install.

Calacatta marble is porous and soft compared to other stones, so it can stain pretty easily.

Calacatta marble can also scratch, especially if it isn't sealed.

The sealers often used on the stone can melt if a hot pot is placed on the surface.

Marble naturally develops a patina as it ages.

It requires a little extra maintenance and TLC to keep it looking its best.

Now let's get to the fun stuff: paint colors. Ahead you will find some of the best options to pair with your countertops.

18 Paint Colors That Go With Calacatta Marble

1. Benjamin Moore Edgecomb Gray

As a "gray" that's more of a beige tone, Benjamin Moore Edgecomb Gray will beautifully complement the beige veining present in some calacatta marble slabs. It's a simple neutral that will bring warmth to your culinary space, making it an ideal greige paint color choice for either the kitchen cabinets or the walls.

2. Glidden Blackberry

If you're planning on incorporating calcatta marble into your kitchen design, it might be worth experimenting with a bold shade. For example, a deep purple shade, like Glidden Blackberry, will undoubtedly amp up the drama but the white marble countertops will temper its inherent moodiness. Just make sure that your space receives enough natural lighting.

3. Benjamin Moore White Dove

A seemingly perfect neutral, Benjamin Moore White Dove will play nicely with the warm white background of calacatta marble. Not only will the slightly off-white paint color complement the veining, but it allows means you can incorporate an accent color without overwhelming your kitchen. Perhaps a pink refrigerator or a navy stove?

4. Benjamin Moore Chantilly Lace

Perfect for a minimalist kitchen with calacatta marble counters, Benjamin Moore Chantilly Lace elicits a bright and clean feeling, that really shines on cabinetry. However, sometimes crisp shades of white can feel a bit too stark, so take the time to get sample cans of paint so you can see how the color looks and feels throughout the day in your space.

5. Sherwin-Williams Sea Salt

A beachside home deserves to take some inspiration from the sea, but instead of navy, turquoise, or aqua try a muted shade of seafoam green like Sherwin-Williams Sea Salt. Not only does this subdued shade look stunning alongside white counters, but depending on the light, it can lean more blue, making it somewhat of a chameleon.

6. Sherwin-Williams Inkwell

For a neutral that's still a little bit moody, opt for a dark gray like Sherwin-Williams Inkwell. Since it's almost black, this paint color feels crisp, modern, and bold when paired with white marble countertops. Just make sure you balance out the bold hue with a lighter cabinet color and natural light so it won't overwhelm your space.

7. Sherwin-Williams Downing Stone

Earthy color palettes have been all the rage lately, so why not use this opportunity to weave some of that magic into your cook space? Sherwin-Williams Downing Stone is a grayish-brown, taupe hue that fits the bill and will look right at home alongside calacatta marble counters. Temper the rich neutral color with creamy white cabinets.

8. Sherwin-Williams Olympic Range

If you're anything like us, you can't get enough of dark green cabinets. Luckily, the color trend doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon, and what's even better, the verdant hue, goes swimmingly with calacatta marble counters. So grab your paintbrush and a can of Sherwin-Williams Olympic Range to turn your kitchen dreams into a reality. Complete the luxurious scene with brass hardware.

9. Sherwin-Williams Wishful Blue

If you want to venture away from beige or white, but still what a light and airy neutral palette, consider an icy shade of blue. Sherwin-Williams Wishful Blue has cool gray undertones that will really bring out the silvery veining of calacatta marble. For an added dose of color throw in a hint of pastel pink or mint green.

10. Benjamin Moore Elephant Tusk

Benjamin Moore Elephant Tusk is a subdued neutral that would pair nicely with the light coloring of the calacatta marble without drawing any attention away from the natural stone. Pair with crisp white cabinets and light wood accents to complete the Cali-cool look.

11. Benjamin Moore Golden Straw

Another warm neutral, Benjamin Moore Golden Straw is a bit more yellow which would look simply dazzling with the veining of calacatta gold marble. Although the paint color is bright enough to add warmth to your kitchen, you can rest assured that the muted tone won't outshine your countertops.

12. Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream

If you want to add some serious depth to your cook space, consider going to the dark side with a black paint color on the walls or cabinets. For example, Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream is a surefire way to amp up the drama in any space. Keep in mind, however, that you can always lighten the mood by balancing the ebony hue with a lighter color like white.

13. Sherwin-Williams Big Chill

The light gray shade, known as Sherwin-Williams Big Chill, works well with most marble surfaces, especially calacatta slabs with gray veining. Its soft, muted appearance is instantly calming and easy on the eyes. We can just imagine the warm gray paint color showcased on a bank of shaker cabinets alongside warm white walls with matching backsplash tile.

14. Benjamin Moore Cheating Heart

Dark gray is a nice alternative to black, if you're looking for a high-contrast option that feels a little less severe. Benjamin Moore Cheating Heart, for instance, is a rich charcoal hue that will amp up the drama in your kitchen while playing up calacatta's unique veining pattern. As with any bold shade, you can temper its severity by pairing it with a lighter accent color.

15. Benjamin Moore Roosevelt Taupe

A dark neutral like Benjamin Moore Roosevelt Taupe is another great choice if you are drawn to bold colors. It's earthy yet sophisticated, and would play nicely with the golden veining found in calacatta gold. Pair it with a warm white or beige to keep your kitchen feeling light and airy.

16. Behr Very Navy

Give your cabinets a picture-perfect facelift by painting them with a deep shade of blue such as Behr's Very Navy. You'll love the striking contrast between calacatta marble and the decadent hue. However, don't be surprised if your kitchen doesn't need much else in the way of home decor — the pair has no problem standing on its own.

17. Farrow & Ball Duck Green

We said it before and we'll say it again, you can't go wrong with the color green and this verdant hue is no exception. Pair Farrow & Ball Duck Green and calacatta marble for an inviting kitchen design that packs quite a punch. And bonus: The dark green paint color will work well with a range of accent hues, from white to dark gray.

18. Benjamin Moore Fire & Ice

For an unexpected choice, consider going with a saturated shade of purple like Benjamin Moore Fire & Ice. At first glance, this bold hue might seem a tad risky but the blue undertones would actually complement calacatta's veining, resulting in an eye-catching kitchen design that feels thoughtful and unique. Balance the dramatic paint color with white or muted light gray cabinets.

Best Paint Colors to Pair With Calacatta Marble

Depending on the specific veining, and the mood you want to evoke in your space, you have quite a few options in terms of complementary paint colors. While many like to keep things bright and airy with a creamy white or other light neutrals, bolder and darker hues such as navy, charcoal, and green can offer beautiful contrast alongside the stone. Unexpected or playful shades can also be a nice touch.

Don't be afraid to have fun and experiment with more than one color in your culinary space. Once you've narrowed down your choices, take the time to try out paint samples in your space and live with them for a few days so you can see how the colors change in the light throughout the day. The good news is that calacatta marble is fairly neutral so it will work with a wide variety of hues.

