15 Ways to Add a Fun Pop of Color to Your White Bedding

There's nothing quite like a bed that is dressed with a crisp, white set of linens. White bedding allows for a blank canvas when decorating a bedroom. Whether you're into neutrals or bold pops of color, you can't go wrong with ivory bedding that will set the tone for the rest of the room. While the idea of owning anything white might give you pause — especially if you have pets, kids, or you just happen to be a bit clumsy — we're here to put your mind at ease. White bedding actually isn't as scary or risky as you think and it makes experimenting with accent colors extremely easy.

"[Add] a few pillows in a neutral or earth-toned palette to spice up simple white bedding — while still keeping the overall look natural and refreshed — think washed-out blues, textured oatmeal kilims, or sandy browns," says Aly Morford, co-founder of Pure Salt Interiors.

Additionally, co-founder of Pure Salt Interiors Leigh Lincoln says, "Another way to add interest and color to a white bedding look is to play with patterns and textures. Our tips [are] to layer throws and quilts in nubby linens and textured knits to add dimension and interest, or to bring in tonal stripes for a truly subtle design element that sparks interest in an overall neutral look."

Ready to give your room the light, airy makeover it deserves? Read on for 15 ways to spruce up your ivory linen set.

15 White Bedding Ideas With a Pop of Color

1. Invite earth tones.

Pair crisp white bedding with colorful pillows and a large brown blanket to recreate this beachy, boho look à la Camille Styles. The earthy color palette offers a bit of warmth to the room without taking away from the light and airy look of white bedding. Add a rug underneath the bed to tie it all together beautifully.

2. Utilize blankets and pillows.

A cozy throw blanket draped over your white bedding will give the main attraction a more elevated look, as proven by this serene sanctuary by Studio McGee. Add in a couple of colorful pillows showcasing a subtle color or something a bit more for a vibrant pop. Either way, the simple additions will give your guest bedroom the perfect dash of cozy softness.

3. Embrace bold contrast.

A pop of color doesn't necessarily mean something bright. What about white bedding with black accents? In this bedroom, Liz from Love Goes Wild made a big statement by pairing an ebony headboard, throw blanket, and sheet set with a white bedspread and pillows. The black and white color blocking on the bedroom walls bolsters the color scheme and adds a graphic touch.

4. Make a splash.

This darling kids' bedroom by Rave Interior Design makes quite the impression, thanks to an accent wall behind the beds showcasing a vibrant, tropical wallpaper pattern. The white walls, bed frames, bedding, and flooring allow the colorful display to take center stage. The round area rug grounds the light and airy scheme, while the pink pillows act as the perfect finishing touches. Consider buying white bedding with subtle details for even more playfulness.

5. Have fun with florals.

A floral quilt situated at the end of a clean white bed adds visual interest to an otherwise neutral-colored room, as demonstrated by this setup from Kate Lester Interiors. Look for a design with bold, bright colors and pair it with a few matching pillows. To complete the scene, consider situating a colorful, geometric rug under the bed, as shown here.

6. Opt for subtlety.

If you're a fan of white bedroom ideas, follow the lead of Kelly Nutt Design and add in a few pillows with a simple pattern. The subtle variation will keep the room looking as crisp and clean as possible, while still breaking up the sea of white. Opt for a neutral headboard and bed frame to elevate the room even further.

7. Go bold.

Take notes on this art deco-inspired bedroom design from Zoë Feldman and go all-in on color. Pair white bedding with a bright set of sheets, bold wallpaper, and dazzling accent pillows to recreate this cheerful display. Complete the look with triple gourd table lamps on each nightstand.

8. Consider the bed frame.

While you can spruce up a bed with colorful pillows and blankets, let's not forget about the bed frame — it can make all the difference. For instance, in this setup by Maggie Griffin Design, a black bed frame creates bold contrast when paired with white bedding. And bonus: Black and white color schemes are always in style, so you won't have to keep changing it to keep up with current trends.

9. Coordinate with other elements in the room.

Tie the whole room together seamlessly by ensuring that at least one color is repeated throughout. For example, in this cozy refuge by Kurio, the white bedding is spruced up with an assortment of accent pillows, the foremost being green. The green headboard and table lamps echo the verdant pillow color, resulting in a cohesive look that also has a calming effect.

10. Welcome neutrals.

Follow the lead of this dreamy setup by Pure Salt Interiors and add just a tiny bit of color using neutrals. Here, white bedding paired (including a tailored bed skirt) with a black and cream striped duvet cover and matching pillow shams result in a light and airy coastal look. The jute rug below the bed injects additional warmth and ties everything together effortlessly. Incorporate a plant on your nightstand to bring in a pop of color while keeping the decor minimal.

11. Incorporate texture.

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate See More Photos

Want to elevate the overall look of your bed? Pair crisp white linens with accents that flaunt a textural detail. For example, the coverlet used in this setup showcases a charming light pink and purple design that offers a modest pop of color. Complete the scene with pieces of decor in similar pastel hues.

12. Add layers.

If you're more into vibrant patterns and designs, not to worry — you too can have white bedding. Start by selecting a bold quilt or comforter and then layer a white blanket at the end of the bed. Next, add an assortment of graphic throw pillows. And last but not least, include a patterned rug and hang eye-catching artwork to complete the look.

13. Make a statement with art.

Sometimes a little goes a long way. Take the mustard yellow lumbar pillow in this bedroom, for example. The modest accent packs quite a punch and complements the graphic artwork hanging above the bed. What more do you need?

14. Incorporate color with an upholstered headboard.

Don't get so focused on the bed linens that you forget about the headboard. This often-overlooked piece of furniture is a quick and easy way to weave a bit of color into your space. In this bedroom, an upholstered blue design stands out against a charcoal gray backdrop. An orange throw and an orange and blue accent pillow warm up the cool color scheme.

15. Complement bedding with a colorful rug.

Incorporating a bright rug under your bed is another quick and easy way to spruce up white bedding. Follow the lead of this setup and add a colorful lumbar pillow with similar hues. The result is a light and minimal scheme that's far from boring.