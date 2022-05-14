This One Vintage Bedroom Trend Is Making a Comeback

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

When it comes to bedroom decor, we are all about looking at current trends to find what fits with our personal style. However, current styles are often inspired by those of the past, as is the case with the bed skirt. While it might not be a necessity nowadays — in the past, it was used to keep dust bunnies at bay — we are seeing a bed skirt resurgence.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Of-the-moment interior designer Jake Arnold recently came out with a collection in collaboration with Parachute. Among the released items, we spotted a Box Pleat Linen Bed Skirt that made us realize we've seen quite a few bed skirts making the rounds these days. However, as Arnold's textured, pleated beige creation proves, your grandma's flouncy floral bed skirt of the past need not apply.

Advertisement

"'Bring back the bedskirt!" Arnold tells Hunker. "I personally don't love a low platform bed. For most of our projects, we gravitate towards a higher bed, which gives the bedroom a more elevated feel and keeps things proportionate." He adds that a bed skirt perfectly complements a higher bed, making it feel more polished, while not trying too hard.

Advertisement

Contemporary bed skirts are all about clean lines and unique shapes. "The pleated detail on the linen bed skirt we designed for Parachute feels subtle and modern," Arnold says. To play off of the scalloped edges we're seeing on furniture, we have the Pottery Barn Kids Scalloped Bed Skirt and the Serena & Lily Wave Bed Skirt. In terms of the carnivalcore or maximalism trends, but with a neutral twist, the black and white Pottery Barn Teen Emily & Meritt Circus Stripe Bedskirt is spot-on.

Advertisement

"I like bed skirts that are custom-made to complement the headboard and cover the box spring and mattress," designer Alfredo Paredes tells Hunker. "They can be versatile, but the style you choose really comes down to the type of bed you have. For instance, a gathered bed skirt would be a nice addition to an antique four-poster bed with a matching canopy, while a tailored skirt would look great on a more modern bed."

Advertisement

As for what to steer clear of, Paredes advises, "I really try to avoid bed skirts that come packaged as part of a set — they can be outdated and boring!"

To help you get that clean look, you can also explore the many wraparound bed skirts out there.

Based on all these current and on-trend selections, it's safe to say that the bed skirt is back.