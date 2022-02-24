12 Great Grout Colors to Use With White Tile

If you've been dreaming of classic white tile in your kitchen or bath but want to add a little extra flair, we have one word for you: grout. More specifically, the color of your grout. Different hues — ranging from gray to brown and blue to yellow — have the ability to transform the look of timeless white tile. With so many options to choose from, how do you decide? We spoke with design experts to get their take on how to select the best grout colors, and even the right grout width, for your space.

Why You Need Grout for Your Tile Project

Before we explore which grout colors work best with white tile, let's take a look at what grout is and why we need it.

Once the tile you are installing has been set on a wall or floor, grout is used as a filler for the joints or spaces between each piece. Most grouts are a mix of cement, lime, and color pigment — sometimes sand — that harden. You need this transition because it helps dirt, moisture, and debris from getting in between (and underneath) your tile. And from an aesthetic standpoint, grout gives a tiled floor or wall a finished appearance. Plus, it will make any tile installation more durable in the long run.

There are different kinds of grouts depending on the application. If the space between your tile is more than 1/8 of an inch, you need to use sanded grout. For 1/8 of an inch and smaller, use an acrylic latex or epoxy grout. For interior designer Emily Henderson, it is important to determine the size of grout lines first. "The size affects the impression that the color makes. My go-to grout line size is 1/8 of an inch," says Henderson. "I find it is small enough to keep the grout feeling minimal, but large enough to have uniformity. I have sometimes used other sizes, but this is probably what I use for 90% of projects these days."

Things to Consider Before Choosing a Grout Color

So how do you select a grout color? First, figure out what kind of statement you want to make with your tile design. With white tile, the shade of your grout will determine if it is a feature element or it's meant to be a neutral backdrop in the room. If you want your tile to stand out more, a contrasting grout color will do the trick. Also, keep in mind that the lighter the color, the harder the upkeep. There are high-performance grouts available that provide good stain resistance, but darker shades hide flaws and water stains better overall in the long run.

To help you select the perfect hue for you and your home, here are 12 grout colors that will pair beautifully with white tile.

1. Gray

Emily Henderson has a practical stance for what color grout to use with white tile. "My answer is gray. Always gray. Why? Keeping white grout white just feels impossible to me, so I always prefer gray." White subway tile with gray grout is a classic combination, and luckily, there are many shades of gray to work with your decor. This look from TileBar showcases a warmer gray grout color that works great with matte black hardware, but a light gray grout would also look striking with chrome or brushed nickel fixtures. Take note of how the wall tile is installed in different patterns to add a more interesting visual element.

For Zoë Feldman, "A medium-to-dark gray provides an edgy industrial look and will even help to disguise dirt, which is a welcome bonus."

2. White

If you want a more classic feel in your kitchen or bath, don't sleep on white grout. As we mentioned earlier, cleaning can be a bit tedious but you can also opt for a stain-resistant grout to make the job easier. There is no denying the light and airy look of white subway tile with matching grout. This approach is great for any space that you don't want to make changes to very often, except maybe the furniture or hardware. For a more modern take, follow the lead of this design by Tim Ouyang — featuring Manchester Bianco tile from TileBar — and install the tile in a herringbone or vertical stack pattern instead of the traditional horizontal offset arrangement.

3. Black

It's no surprise that pairing dark charcoal or black grout with white tile results in a striking contrast that would work well in a variety of situations, but none more so than a black and white bathroom. Usually, the bold choice would turn the tile into a statement feature, however in this design from Nesting With Grace, the wall tile blends in seamlessly with the rest of the black and white elements used throughout the space.

4. Blue

A stylish cook space in Culver City, California by Caitlin McCarthy demonstrates how using darker-colored grout — in this case, a beautiful navy blue — creates a special design moment. When you pick a kitchen tile in an interesting shape like this Daisy Chaine Homme by Fireclay, you really don't want to pass up an opportunity to make it stand out. So go for a darker grout and create an amazing focal point.

5. Turquoise

We thought this colorful backsplash by Janell Marie Design was really inspired. Instead of simply going with all-white tile and colored grout, she threw a hexagon-shaped, light gray tile into the mix and used a bright turquoise grout to create an outstanding display. The vibrant scheme would pair beautifully with white or light wood cabinets. For a more subdued, but still on-trend look, you could go with gray grout as well.

6. Green

Using colored grout puts an instant twist on classic square tile as demonstrated by this bathroom spotted on Phoenix Tapware. If you're creating a kids' bathroom or want to do something dazzling in a powder room, Zoë Feldman agrees, "I think experimenting with grout can be a great way to add or enhance ordinary tile and the whole space itself. Using a bolder grout can be another way to add a graphic element to a space and bring in [an] unexpected color."

7. Orange

Go for something bright and eclectic like an orange or peach-colored grout with white tile. This look from Marble Tile USA turns simple white porcelain squares into something contemporary and fun. If you really want to make a splash in your kitchen or bathroom design, match the wall paint color to the grout. Pro tip: If you're stuck with existing white or gray grout, you can change the color by applying a coat of colorant. However, it works best if you go from a light to a dark shade. Be sure to clean your grout completely first and use tinted epoxy paint only.

8. Red

Colored grout looks great with mosaic tiles, too, as proven by this striking design from Ginger Jones. The red grout really draws attention to the shape of the tile and matches seamlessly with the red cabinetry and floating shelf. The matte black faucet and marble countertops add a little something extra to the overall scheme.

9. Metallic

When Bri Emery from Designlovefest set out to remodel her kitchen with the help of Sarah Sherman Samuel, they decided to replace the existing subway tile with white cement tile and a brass inlay. (Pause for gasps). The backsplash materials alone are enough to make you stop and stare, but Samuel didn't stop there. She also decided to install half of the tile vertically and the other half horizontally to add even more movement and visual interest.

Emily Henderson approves of the look as well. She once bought brass transition strips that are used to separate different types of flooring. "The tile guy thought we were nuts for using brass, which tarnishes. But the manufacturer assured us we could use polish on it if we avoided getting it on the stone. The result is a gold grout look that's really unique. You can get a similar result using tinted grout or epoxy paint instead, which is much easier to maintain overall."

10. Hot Pink

The hot pink grout used in this Victorian townhouse bathroom is a bold choice that turns a traditional space into something fresh and playful. Designer Raili Clasen agrees, "I'd usually only use a fun colored grout in a more casual space such as kids' bathrooms. But, I am dying to try a bright color with square white tiles in a modern kitchen, too. It's so fresh and a great way to bring in something surprising."

11. Yellow

Carolyn Burns-McCrave from Burns McCrave Design in Australia went with golden yellow grout for the kitchen backsplash in her own home. There's something about the warm glow of this color choice that feels so welcoming and chic. Using a marigold yellow shade like this is surprisingly subtle, but still adds an interesting dimension to classic white tile.

12. Brown

If your white tile leans more beige, you can't go wrong with brown grout. It will add a warm and earthy note that looks and feels oh-so-sophisticated. But don't just take our word for it: Check out this bathroom design by Kelly Wearstler for the Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel. Complete the spa-worthy look with brass fixtures and wood accents.