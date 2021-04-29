8 Traditional Hallway Ideas That'll Turn a Bland Corridor Into an Old-World Masterpiece

Whether it's big or small, any hallway in your living space is an opportunity to have a little fun with your home decor. If you love traditional looks or live in a home that has Victorian or old-world vibes, don't be afraid to infuse some of that vintage flair into a corridor. Trust us, traditional hallway decor ideas are far from boring and can actually be bold and beautiful.

Here are eight design ideas that will turn a bland and narrow hallway into an old-world masterpiece

1. Bring in a gallery wall, but make it gorgeous.

We love gallery walls, and they're always a great idea for traditional entrance halls or corridors. But why not create an even more stunning first impression with a fabulous Victorian-inspired bench and complementary prints that feature ferns and greenery like interior designer Maggie Griffin did here?

2. Make a mini library.

Figuring out where to put your favorite books and magazines isn't always easy, especially if you're short on space. So why not add floor-to-ceiling shelves in your entrance hallway design to create a little atmosphere and functionality. We love that this look includes a soft green color scheme and a dark antique pedestal table. It combines traditional and modern in the best possible way.

3. Create a work-from-home corner.

So many of us continue to work or learn from home these days, but finding a quiet home office can be a challenge. So why not carve out a nook in a small hallway by bringing in a vintage chair and desk like the one shown here? You'll end up with an extra charming and cozy place to get things done.

4. Show off your favorite objects.

Need a place to showcase some of your favorite art and objects? Add a cabinet or shelving unit to your hallway makeover. You'll create a focal point that guests will swoon over. In this traditional small space, Kate Lester even injected a little bit of French style and rustic energy thanks to the natural wood floors, white walls, and vintage elements.

5. Paint your molding.

If you live in an older home or apartment and are lucky enough to have original panelling or wainscoting on the walls, don't remodel. Why not lean into the look, and play with paint colors in your small hallway? The right hues can take the place of wall art as evidenced by this inspirational hallway decked out in monochrome hues from Little Greene.

6. Wow with floral wallpaper.

As we said, traditional home interiors are far from boring. In fact, using floral wallpaper and mixing textures and patterns can make the space near your front door look layered and so unique. This beautiful entry hall from Heidi Caillier proves just that. Get your DIY on, and hang a wall covering in your hallway for a design idea that's far from minimalist in the best possible way.

7. Just add something antique.

A well-placed piece of antique furniture will work in any hall. Taking a page from French home design ideas, this chic hallway featuring herringbone wood floors and pendant lights is anchored by a stunning vintage console table. As Studio McGee proves time and time again, sometimes all you need is one perfect piece to set the entire tone of the space.

8. Don't forget the regal runner in your entryway.