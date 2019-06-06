Mind Blown: 15 IKEA Items With Hidden Details

IKEA knows how to do good design that's both practical and pleasing to the eye. Usually, we're most amazed by the company's shockingly affordable aesthetics, but the simple, utilitarian details are sometimes even more impressive. Here, you'll discover 15 IKEA items with little details you didn't realize serve a purpose:

1. Drainage Chip

Ever notice the little chip on the bottom of past IKEA mugs? That's there for a clever reason: To allow water to run off in the dishwasher, so you don't have to touch a cup with a little puddle of leftover water.

2. Replaceable Brush

Some of IKEA's toilet brushes (like the Ekoln and Enudden models) have replacement brushes — so instead of buying a whole new set, you can just get a new brush and cut down on plastic waste.

3. Cord-Helping Drawer

That cutout on the Selje nightstand isn't just an aesthetic design detail, it also lets you run a phone charger cable through it: Keep your phone on the table, then run the cable through the nook (allowing you to keep the drawer closed) and through a space at the back of the table.

While Selje is no longer in stock, the Brimnes nightstand has a similar feature.

4. Table and Tray in One

The Gladom side table (and other similar tables) features a removable top — transporting snacks to and from the kitchen just got so much easier.

5. Versatile Mirror

While most people think the Ikornnes mirror is meant to rest on a dresser or vanity with the arm pushed to the back to create a stand, it can also be suspended on the wall with the arm protruding to create a tie rack.

6. Washable Headboard

The Tomrefjord bed's headboard features a removable cover that can easily be cleaned. Unfortunately, this item is no longer in stock, but if you already have it at home, now you know!

7. Oven-Safe Storage

IKEA's glass food storage containers are also oven-safe (not the lids, just the bases). This means you can use them for roasting small pieces of meat/fish or pop it into the oven to reheat food.

8. A Hole for Transport

The hole in the seat of many IKEA stools is there to make it easier to carry.

9. A Lamp That Hides a Cord

With the Lauters lamp, you can wind the cord around the neck to decrease slack if you've got an outlet close by.

10. Reversible Rugs

IKEA's flat-weave rugs feature the exact same design on both sides — so when one side gets dirty, you can flip it over. Voila! New rug!

11. Mess-Reducing Lid

Aside from that cool window that lets you check in on how your food is cooking, the lid on the Sensuell pot is slightly slanted, so that when you remove it, condensation slides back into the pot — not onto your cooktop.

12. Sneaky Skinny Storage

What's up with that metal bar on the inside of the Lixhult cabinet door? It helps to create a sneaky compartment where you can store a few flat items like paper goods or rulers.

13. A Pillow-Sleeping Bag

IKEA's Fältmal is a must for camping trips — the pillow unzips to become a wearable blanket.

14. A Desk With Cable Storage

The Alex desk solves a problem that drives minimalists crazy: cord storage. Thanks to a sneaky sliver near the back of the desk, you can slip cords down to hide them out of sight. Bonus: This desk is completely finished at the back, meaning you can place it in the middle of the room.

15. A Built-In Spatula Rest

The IKEA Koncis spatula is perfectly angled so that it can rest on the rim of a baking dish or pan. In other words, the utensil won't fall into your container and get covered in food!