Your IKEA Spatula Has a Hidden Detail

We love nothing more than discovering that a product has a hidden detail meant to make our lives easier — especially when said product comes from a retailer as affordable as IKEA. Fortunately, there are plenty of IKEA items with hidden details for us to enjoy, and we can now add another one to that list.

While cooking dinner last night, Hunker's senior director of content, Leonora Epstein, realized that her IKEA spatula has a secret feature. While using the stainless steel Koncis Angled Turner, which costs $4.99, she noticed that the spatula is angled so that it can easily rest on the rim of a pan or baking dish.

Image Credit: Leonora Epstein

We've all used cooking utensils that don't have this feature, and they tend to end up inside the cooking container, covered in food. This can then get on your hands and other surfaces in the kitchen. That's why being able to easily rest a spatula on the rim of a dish can prevent mess and save you time.

Image Credit: Leonora Epstein

This reminds us of Our Place's Beechwood Spatulas, which cost $15 and are designed to fit perfectly on the handle of the brand's Always Pan. However, IKEA's version is cheaper and will be able to rest on the rims of multiple vessels (instead of just one pot).