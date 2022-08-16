Turn a Nightstand Into a Cute Play Kitchen

Creating a cute playroom or creative corner for your kids? With a bit of paint and accessories, you can easily transform an outdated or secondhand nightstand into an adorable play kitchen. Your little ones will love this because you can completely customize it to the suit their favorite colors and interests (you can even enlist them to help with the painting and gluing). Besides being a more budget-friendly option than buying a brand new toy kitchen, it's also a more sustainable one too!