3 Hacks for the IKEA Stolthet Cutting Board That Have Nothing to Do With Food

There's nothing like an easy IKEA hack to make us swoon. So, when we discovered a TikTok sharing three (yes, three!) unconventional ways to use the Stolthet cutting board, we had to share it ASAP.

If you're unfamiliar with the Stolthet cutting board, it's a rectangular bamboo piece with two narrow "legs." This creates a raised surface, allowing you to slide the lunch boxes from IKEA's 365+ line underneath. You can also use it for serving food.

But it doesn't stop there. In the aforementioned TikTok video, user @grillodesigns shows us alternative ways for using the popular item.

The first idea is to use it as a book holder. All you need to do is flip over the board, then add books between the legs. The legs will act as built-in bookends, while the entire piece adds warmth to your shelf or dresser. So good.

The second idea is perfect if you work from home. Since the cutting board has legs, it can be used as a laptop or monitor stand. Your neck and upper back will thank you.

The third option is to transform the cutting board into a tiered tray. Simply slide a square or rectangle container underneath the piece, and you've got yourself an attractive space-saving setup.

As you can imagine, the three hacks were a hit with @grillodesign's followers. Many even shared a few of their own ideas. One popular suggestion was to place the cutting board on the arm of a sofa and use it as a mug holder. Love it!

Who knew a humble cutting board could hold so much potential? What's more, the item costs just $14.99, which is a steal considering how versatile it appears to be.

You can buy the Stolthet bamboo board on the IKEA website or in stores.