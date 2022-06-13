IKEA's New Cutting Board Has a Genius Secret Feature

We love it when an IKEA item has a hidden detail that makes our lives easier. A perfect example is the Koncis spatula that can easily rest on the rim of a pan or baking dish, preventing unnecessary mess. And now, we'd like to introduce you to IKEA's new Blandsallad cutting board, which has a secret feature that makes cleaning up your kitchen a breeze.

Priced at $9.99, IKEA describes the product as "a chopping board for those who love bread." That's because Blandsallad comes in two helpful pieces — the top layer is for slicing bread and the bottom is for catching the crumbs. Since the part of the board you cut your bread on has open slits in it, the crumbs easily fall through and collect on the tray beneath it.

In addition to making cleanup time less of a hassle, the bamboo board is easy to care for, durable, and gentle on knives. Plus, since the top part of the board is removable, you can also use it to serve your bread once the crumbs have been collected.

As of right now, it appears that the Blandsallad cutting board is out of stock, so make sure to check back regularly if you want this handy kitchen item in your life. On the product page, you can also opt in to be notified once the item is back in stock (available in the box that says "In store").

We can't wait to see what IKEA does next when it comes to products that have hidden details.