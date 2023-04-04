The Top 5 Bedroom Trends of the Year, According to an Expert

We don't know about you, but we're obsessed with hearing industry insiders' trend predictions for every nook and cranny of the house. Today's order of business? Arguably the most sacred room in the home: the bedroom. Laura Burnett, interior design expert and furniture buyer at Feather & Black, has clued us in on the five hottest bedroom trends of the year. Here's exactly how to create the calmest, coolest, and most current sleeping space in the house.

The Top 5 Bedroom Trends of 2023

1. Wooden accents

Pinterest searches for "rustic bedroom" have risen by 203% since December 2022. It's, therefore, no surprise that wooden accents are set to be one of the hottest bedroom additions of the year. The perfect blend of warmth and sophistication, weathered oak is a rustic characteristic that's sure to stick. Whether on your headboard, side table, wall shelf, or picture frame, this natural material will bring an immediate dose of cozy elegance.

2. Farmhouse style

"The rise in interest [in this style] has been attributed to the blend of a rustic style and contemporary beauty that farmhouses offer," explains Burnett, noting that Pinterest searches for "farmhouse decor" have risen 63% over the past three months. How to execute the look? Opt for a blend of soft, light tones for your fabrics and textiles (i.e. bedding, curtains, and rugs) and balance them out with darker wooden tones in your furniture.

3. Rattan

Rattan's reign began in the last year or two but it's more popular than ever, specifically within the bedroom. In fact, "rattan furniture" has increased in search volume by a whopping 316% over the past few months. The natural texture and variation in color perfectly complement the rustic and farmhouse looks by adding a sense of warmth and comfort to your space.

4. Accent walls

"Accent walls allow you to express your truest style without committing to a full transformation," explains Burnett. On Pinterest, "accent walls" has risen in search volume by 69% over the last three months. And while accent walls have been around for a hot minute, new takes on the classic trend have started to pop up. This includes everything from single-wall paneling and molding to ornate stenciled designs and mood lights.

5. 1970s style

Clothing and decor are always influencing one another and the rise of '70s home decor can largely be attributed to its resurgence within fashion. According to Pinterest, 1970s-bedroom-related terms have recently seen a 78% increase. How to achieve this look? Succulent earth tones — like muted oranges, rich greens, and warm browns — "evoke instant nostalgia," especially when paired with patterns, textures, and tactile wooden accents such as rattan and shiplap. "Combine these warm toasty elements with fringed curtains, cushions, or lampshades, and weave in touches of gold" and you're good to go.

