7 Books That Will Help You Declutter Your Space for the New Year

For those who enjoy decluttering and tidying, the new year is the perfect time to crack open those closets and cabinets and organize your life. Downsizing and simplifying don't just make your home look cleaner. These activities can also be emotionally liberating, helping to reduce stress and anxiety, improve focus, and make space for what matters most.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

One of the biggest obstacles to tidying up is figuring out where to start. Whether you're facing down a cluttered mess or just struggling to look through boxes of sentimental items, sometimes you just need a little help. That's where these books come in. Written by professional organizers and other experts, they each offer practical tips on how to confront your belongings and turn your home into a feel-good space. (And maximalists, fear not — they don't all advocate minimalist living or try to convince you of the joy of less.)

Advertisement

Here are some of the best decluttering books to help you start the new year feeling fresh and renewed.

7 Books About Decluttering

Tidying guru Marie Kondo has released several books in English (and starred in two Netflix shows) since her iconic 2014 debut, ‌The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up‌. But what makes ‌Kurashi at Home‌ unique is that it's the first of her books to feature photographs, making it perfect for those who like visual inspiration. Readers can expect a quick refresher on Kondo's patented KonMari method, followed by room-by-room tips, plus a few chapters on decluttering your daily routine to make time for activities that spark joy. It even includes a handful of recipes, from black vinegar chicken wing stew to homemade miso paste, which you can try out in your newly tidied kitchen.

Advertisement

For those who need a down-to-earth, no-nonsense guide, this is the book for you. Written by decluttering expert and self-proclaimed recovering slob Dana K. White, ‌Organizing for the Rest of Us‌ provides bite-sized strategies that promise to be approachable even for those who don't like to organize. The book not only covers decluttering but also home organization and cleaning — what White calls the "three layers" of a clean home. For a preview of her approach, you can check out her podcast, ‌A Slob Comes Clean‌, which has been downloaded more than 10 million times.

Advertisement

Having a completely clutter-free home is not always possible — especially when you're dealing with real-life challenges like depression, anxiety, ADHD, or a lack of support. In this book, therapist KC Davis discusses tidying through a lens of self-compassion. She stresses that messiness is not a moral failing, and that "care tasks," such as cleaning, cooking, and laundry are complex activities — in other words, if you find them difficult, that does not mean you're lazy. The book gives strategies for how to adapt chores to fit limited time and energy and find happiness in your home again.

Advertisement

This book tackles not just decluttering but also how to stop accumulating in the first place. Author Tara Button previously worked in advertising, before becoming disillusioned with the field and starting her own company, Buy Me Once, which highlights environmentally sustainable products made to last a lifetime, or as close as possible. In ‌A Life Less Throwaway‌, she walks the reader through tricks marketers use to fuel consumerism, as well as how to take stock of what you have and need, and other ways to find inner calm, besides shopping. If you like activities and checklists, you'll have fun with this book.

Advertisement

While not strictly a decluttering book, ‌Atomic Habits‌ gets to the root of the issue — how you want to live your life, and how to bring your reality a little closer to your goals. Whether you're a borderline hoarder or just want your home to better support your daily activities, author James Clear presents a step-by-step guide to slowly adjusting your habits in order to change your life. Most relevant to the decluttering journey is the concept of designing your environment — for example, if you're trying to keep up a minimalist lifestyle, consider assigning a dedicated home for each of your objects and setting aside 15 minutes per week for a quick tidying-up.

Advertisement

In ‌Uncluttered‌, professional organizer Lisa Giesler shares her personal journey of overcoming disorganization to create a more peaceful and fulfilling life. As someone who has experienced how a cluttered environment can impact mental wellbeing, she encourages readers to practice self-compassion and acceptance. She gives tips for organizing both your home and your schedule, so you can simplify your life and create a routine that works for you.

Advertisement

While cleaning out his childhood home after his parents' deaths, professional organizer Peter Walsh experienced just how overwhelming it can be to sort through and let go of sentimental items. In ‌Let It Go‌, he reframes some of the most common anxieties about downsizing, including fears of "losing something" and facing emotional pain. Walsh's practical tips, as well as his honest and vulnerable storytelling, will inspire anyone who is trying to change their life in the face of death.