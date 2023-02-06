Nate Berkus: On “Nate Home” and Living Beautifully

By Laurie Gunning Grossman February 6, 2023
Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

About the Episode

On the Being Home With Hunker podcast we have Nate Berkus.

You know Nate.

Celebrity interior designer, best-selling author, and host of HGTV's "The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project." We've seen evidence of Nate's talent ever since he came into the public eye in 2002 after his first appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Nate knows design, and he knows how to elevate a home. As he says, he cares deeply about living beautifully.

And, lucky for us all, he's just released a brand-new collection called "Nate Home."

As he says in our conversation, he's "standing on the edge of a cliff," with his return to bedding, bath, and (a new category), home organization

Why a cliff? Well, because as Nate shares, this is the first time he isn't partnering with a single retailer. Through his partnership with mDesign, his goal was to make this new collection available to everybody — and he's made true to that goal: "Nate Home" is available at mDesign, Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, and Belk.

As he shares, this new collection is the culmination of years of experience (he's been in design for 27 years), as well as years of market feedback and research. He's been able to improve upon his products in ways he couldn't do prior. As he says, "the whole brand is about the elevated basic." It's high-quality, affordable, and is "where design and living well really starts."

"I believe your home should tell a story – where you've been, who you love, what really matters to you." - Nate Berkus

What to expect?

Five unique collections that include bedding, bath items, and organizing solutions. Luxe fabrics, an elevated color palette, thoughtful materials, timeless styles. Yes, these are basics … but they are anything ‌but‌ basic!

I have a few of his products from this collection and they are quality-made, thoughtfully designed, and stylish. I would recommend them to anyone.

We also talk about the two foundations of design that matter to him; he shares the tangible things that can help express the stories of the people living in a home; he talks about how he's become a better designer since becoming a father; and he shares why having an organized home is so important — and he gives us two expert organizing tips to try.

Finally, we talk about his marriage to designer Jeremiah Brent and their two children — how sharing his life not only as a designer, but as a family man, is so important. To him and his husband, visibility matters.

Click here to listen to our conversation on Being Home With Hunker.

Learn More About Nate Berkus

