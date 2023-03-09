Image Credit: Meg Golightly See More Photos Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

On the Being Home With Hunker podcast we have home organizing expert and founder of Simplified, Meg Golightly.

For Meg, home organizing is not just about putting things in their place.

She says, "My interest in home organization has evolved from a lifelong fascination with how our brains work reinforced by my degree in psychology and my ongoing interest in neuroscience."

She believes we have reasons as to ‌why‌ we hang on to things. And everybody struggles with clutter. ‌Everybody.‌ However, there's a cost to clutter.

"Duration path outcome is your brain looking at that clutter and whether you know it or not, subconsciously it's trying to figure out what to do with it. So, it's muddling up your brain at night or during the day, and you don't even know it's happening."

All the things we're hanging on to are static, they're stories. And if we don't get the stories out, we can't let things go. We need to get out of our own way. She thinks that we can't get to where we want to be until we let go.

And so, Meg does more than just show us how to organize — she goes deeper. There's one important step she claims we all must do before we organize, and she shares it in this conversation.

Meg also offers tips on where and how to start in the organizing process. And she shares the three questions she has her clients answer before starting the organizing process:

Do I love this? Do I use this? If I lost this, would I replace it?

You'll learn how you can find her favorite organizing tools; why she creates "towns" for her things at home; and finally, she shares expert ways to organize a pantry.

If you're ready to make space in your home — both literally and figuratively — this conversation for you.

And to get started on your own organizing journey, be sure to check out Meg's guides for how to organize the Kitchen/Pantry and Bathrooms. This year she'll have them for every room that include all the steps, including how to get motivated, the questions to ask, and tips and tricks.

