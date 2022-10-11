If You're Going to Buy a Kitchen Appliance During Prime Early Access Sale, Make it One of These

As epic as the Prime Early Access Sale is, we're the first to admit how overwhelming it can be. With discounts on nearly everything, how are you supposed to know exactly what's worthwhile versus what's just cheap? We're here to alleviate that worry. We've narrowed down our most tried-and-true kitchen appliances that are exactly the type of smart purchases you should be making during this sales event.

There's no questioning that a Vitamix is an investment, but there really is no other blender quite like it. Plus, this deal is unbeatable. If there's a time to buy it — it's now.

If a coffee maker has been on your list, you can score this classic Keurig model for $100.

If you haven't hopped on the air fryer train, now's the perfect chance. With nearly 40,000 reviews and an impressive 4.8/5 stars, this model is the one to get.

This 9-in-1 contraption is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, and so much more.

This electric kettle may very well be one of the best kitchen appliances of all time. Since everyone should own it, you might as well get it today for an extra $10 off.

If you've always dreamed of a KitchenAid Stand Mixter, your dream can now become reality. Choose between 10 striking colors in both matte and glossy finishes.

Fully embrace the digital age with this ultra-sleek, high-tech touchscreen toaster on sale for $100 off.

This is one of our top five favorite juicers on Amazon for its endless versatility. In addition to slow juicing, it also makes pasta, grinds coffee and spices, turns nuts into nut butter and milk, makes baby food and frozen desserts, minces herbs and garlic, and makes soy milk ... the list goes on and on.