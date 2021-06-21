Step Aside Prime Day, Walmart's Deals for Days Sale Is Here and Bigger Than Ever

Amazon isn't the only retailer having a major sale today — Walmart's Deals for Days event is here and giving you Black Friday-level prices across all categories so you can stock up on anything you might need to kick off the summer in style.
During the Deals for Days, you can find discounts on thousands of items, including home appliances, electronics, toys, beauty, fashion, and more. On top of all the deals, you can get free two-day shipping on orders over $35 and free NextDay delivery or in-store pickup with eligible items. The event officially kicks off today, June 20, and runs for four full days.
Check out some deals you can score during Walmart's massive Deals for Days event below, and get to shopping before the sale ends.
Chefman: Get the Toast-Air Touch on sale for $129.99, Conveyor Toaster Oven on sale for 229.99, and the Anti-Overflow Waffle Maker & Toaster on sale for $24.99.
Cuisinart: Score huge savings on a ton of top-rated kitchen gadgets, like the Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt Maker, Four-Slice Toaster, and Air Fryer.
Instant Pot: Score $40 off the bestselling Instant Pot pressure cooker.
Kitchenaid: Get 20% off a ton of great kitchen gadgets and appliances, from the Cold Brew systems to Stand Mixers.
Lasko: Get $10 off the Lasko 42" Wind Curve Tower Fan with Ionizer and Remote and $10 off the Lasko 42" Wind Curve Tower Fan with Ionizer and Remote.
The Pioneer Woman: The uber-popular host of the Food Network show is offering nearly 50% off her bestselling home products, including her knife sets and vintage floral slow cooker.
Tineco: Get up to 25% off select vacuums including the Tineco PWRHero 11 and PURE ONE S11 Spartan and up to 20% off floor washers including iFloor.
