While appliance colors have ventured into sleek black, cobalt blue, and eccentric orange, stainless steel is still a timeless classic that fairs well in any kitchen. Easy to clean off fingerprints and pair with any aesthetic, it's no wonder these shimmery appliances are here to stay. But if you want to spruce things up a little, swapping out your cabinet colors could be fun experimentation.

"Stainless steel appliances can go with pretty much any color," says Jessica Nelson, of Jessica Nelson Design. "There isn't anything that clashes with it. I feel confident that stainless steel is not going anywhere anytime soon."

From classic white to bold purples, you can find nearly any hue that can function well with stainless steel appliances. For a spark of creativity, we're rounding up the best cabinet colors that go with stainless steel appliances.

14 Cabinet Colors That Go With Stainless Steel Appliances

1. Dark Wood

Going all-natural when it comes to your cabinetry is always a good choice, according to most designers. Whether you opt for a dark oak or a slightly lighter walnut, pairing natural wood with shimmering steel compliments each other. It also offers some mid-century modern vibes, as seen in this kitchen which contrasts against the white island and white tiled backsplash.

2. Navy Blue

While glass open shelving dominates the upper part of this kitchen by Jessica Nelson Design, a cool navy covers the bottom cabinets and island. This pairs well this the metallics of the stainless steel appliances while adding a huge pop of color to the otherwise white kitchen. "I will also always love deep blue hues with stainless steel appliances," Nelson says. "They feel super fresh and are extremely versatile and timeless."

3. White

You can't go wrong with the classic combo of stainless steel and white cabinets. There's something so timeless and clean feeling about an all-white kitchen, but if you want to add a bit more color you can opt for a more speckled granite countertop or go for a pink subway tile backsplash. Changing the hardware is also an easy way to add some contrast between the cabinets and appliances.

4. Cream

The cream hue of these cabinets mixed with some light wood with the island countertop and pendant light compliments the stainless steel oven in this kitchen. Pairing it with a beige tile backsplash and some simpler accents keeps the boho vibes more minimal. But the standout may be the white Smëg fridge.

5. Black

For a stark contrast all black cabinets bring some serious industrial feel to this kitchen by reDesign Home. White walls and countertops further this statement of the bold room but golden pendant lamps, tan flooring, and open shelving help lighten it up. Glass cabinets that let you peek inside also help this dark space feel a little less closed off.

6. Gray

Gray cabinets match the hue of stainless steel, making them a great combination so long as the shades are similar. More matching can be seen in this kitchen by Kirk Riley Design with black hardware and faucets as well as the dark wood in the open shelving used surrounding the vent. These subtle similarities are a great combination without feeling too matchy matchy.

7. Turquoise

The vintage stainless steel hood of this kitchen designed by Sawyer Berson get an additional rustic pop with turquoise cabinetry. Ocotogonal Saltillo tile adds a nice contrast, and the glass upper cabinets give a peek into color plates and pottery. Dark steel barstools round out this cute and cozy kitchen.

8. Purple

The dark eggplant shade of this kitchen designed by Lewis Alderson adds some serious moodiness when contrasted against a stainless steel fridge. A deep, pure white farmhouse sink offers some brightness against double windows, as well as some open shelving for white pots and pans. Deep blue tiled floors and gold hardware keep the jewel tones moving throughout the space.

9. Dark Green

Dark green cabinets adds a nice pop against stainless steel, as seen in this kitchen by interior designer Elizabeth Roberts. However, the room doesn't feel too dark thanks to light marble covering the island, countertops, and backsplash. Open shelving above the stovetop and golden pendants are some funky additions that compliment the bold cabinetry nicely.

10. Kelly Green

Don't be afraid to get too funky with your cabinet color choice. This bold kitchen experimented with a bright shade of Kelly green, which pops against the stainless steel refrigerator and neutral dining table. The cabinets themselves fade into the walls with discrete hardware for a modern design.

11. Yellow

An all-yellow kitchen feels like a cheery neural that adds some serious warmth to stainless steel appliances. These cabinets done by Crown Point Cabinetry pop against the black countertop and black hardware. The stovetop also becomes a focal point thanks to the lighter yellow and peach tile backsplash added to the mix.

12. Light Blue

A kitchen revamp can easily be achieved by painting the cabinets. At least, that's what blogger Young House Love found when swapping their cabinetry to a cool light blue and adding big brass pulls and hardware. A flashy subway backsplash and dark marble countertops all come together for some added flashiness to the simple stainless steel appliances.

13. Lavender

The lavender cabinets and a teal dining chair add a well needed pop of color to this otherwise all white and stainless steel kitchen by Christopher Peters. It's also proof that you don't need to paint every single cabinet the same color while still getting a bright impact. Open shelving and a silver shaded tile backsplash also add some nice personality.

14. Light Oak

Sometimes simple is always best. Another wooden wash, these lighter wooden cabinets brighten up the stainless steel appliances in this contemporary kitchen. White countertops and walls help make the exhaust hood and silver oven stand out while iron pendant lights create eye-catching detail.

Colors That Go With Stainless Steel

Luckily, stainless steel appliances seemingly go with everything, so whether you want to mix up your current walls or go bold with colored cabinets, you can't go wrong. It's a classic choice that designers still love going back to. "Stainless steel is incredibly neutral, so it really goes with anything," says Mary Patton, of Mary Patton Design.

While you can play it safe with white or wooden cabinets when working with stainless steel appliances, it can be nice to experiment with bold oranges or blues. Just be sure your hardware choice doesn't disrupt the flow either. As a reminder, these are the best colors that go with stainless steel.

