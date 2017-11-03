Black Stainless Steel Appliances: Decoration Tips and More

Using black in your color palette will infuse your home with sophistication and style. And one of our favorite ways to bring in the dark hue is with black stainless steel appliances. As much as we love this trend, though, it's not the easiest to apply in just any kitchen design.

It's more common to see traditional stainless steel kitchen appliances like French door refrigerators, slide-in gas ranges, microwave ovens, dishwashers, and cooktops. However, a black stainless finish is still trendy and provides a nice alternative that feels very unique. It can add depth to the heart of your home and even look more high-end than it truly is.

This black surface packs a big punch, so you want to add it carefully and thoughtfully to avoid overwhelming your cook space. Fortunately, the tips below will help you do just that.

1. Create cohesion with details.

One of the easiest ways to ensure your major appliances including your wall oven and electric range) don't become overbearing is to integrate other kitchen details in a matching hue. InForm Design did this perfectly. The black fixtures, furniture, and door trim in this modern cook space work wonders to create a calming cohesive finish

2. Incorporate cool tones.

There's no rule that says you must have warm tones to balance out your black stainless appliances. In fact, an all-black-everything kitchen with cool tones is incredibly chic as evidenced by this culinary zone spotted on Coco Lapine Design. The cool gray flooring and complementary backsplash feel fresh not sterile.

3. Be trendy and timeless with a monochromatic palette.

If you're not sure which colors will help enhance your inky appliances, then white might be the solution you've been looking for. In fact, black and white kitchens like this one from Multiform have tons of personality even without a drop of color. Plus, they feel very of-the-moment while retaining a timeless quality that'll keep your space looking fresh for years to come. Pro tip: Bring in wood countertops for a super classic effect.

4. Add a little sheen.

Shiny metals become dazzling when set against a black backdrop, so consider adding a few metallic details to your design. Simply adding chrome, copper, or brass cabinet pulls will take these up a notch. And this kitchen from the brokers at Innerstadsspecialisten is proof.

5. Go for high contrast.

This kitchen from AUHAUS is complete goals, and the contrast is perfect. The black stainless steel refrigerator is inky and sleek while the island is made of textural concrete. A high glam range hood feels luxe against a more contemporary industrial backsplash. And the wood tones featured throughout are incredibly grounding. Go this route if you prefer a contrasting look that's balanced.

Black Stainless Steel Pros and Cons

Before you commit to any black stainless steel model for the kitchen, you'll want to weigh the pros and cons. Because after all, new appliances are a big investment.

Pros:

Black stainless appliances can make a kitchen feel instantly refreshed.

These appliances tend to have fingerprint-resistant finishes, meaning smudges won't be such an eyesore.

They can blend well with modern or traditional cabinetry.

In addition to being print-proof, they're scratch-resistant.

Many models come equipped with Wi-Fi.

They're easier to clean than their traditional stainless counterparts.

Cons:

Black appliances can darken your kitchen and make it feel smaller.

Color varies from brand to brand, so mixing retailers is challenging.

Some brands have had issues with the finish chipping and peeling.

There are limited models available from certain manufacturers.

It may not be as durable as slate and black slate finishes.

Matching Stainless Steel Appliances

It's important to note the true color of black stainless steel can vary, so you may not have perfectly matched appliances unless you buy everything from the same brand. Do your research and consider buying an appliance set, or be aware that your range and refrigerator may be slightly different shades if you opt to get each from a different brand. And remember, when purchasing an entire set in a color that may be discontinued down the road, it could be difficult to find a replacement that matches.