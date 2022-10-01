It's safe to say that sage green furniture is having a major moment. "Sage green is this year's comeback kid," says designer Layton Campbell of J. Layton Interiors in Charlotte, NC. "Its popularity has overtaken previous go-to greens such as emerald and mint."

Sage can be styled to best reflect a home's surroundings, designers say. "When designing with sage green, layering varying tones of the color itself along with a natural color palette, and designing to the climate/region, will help create a sense of place," says Sherry Hope-Kennedy of Studio SHK Interior Design. In general, Hope-Kennedy will use a few go-to hues when working with sage. "We like pairing sage green furniture with an earthy color palette of woodsy browns, off-blacks, other shades of sage, and warm whites," she explains. "These pairings create a calming, classic look that is both sophisticated and relaxed."

If you own and love a sage green furniture piece or two but just don't know how to style it in your home, keep reading. We're sharing 14 fabulous colors that pair wonderfully with sage pieces.

10 Wall Colors That Go With Sage Green Furniture

1. Turquoise

Bold turquoise walls grace this living room by designer Jennifer Hunter, and the hue makes an eye-catching statement. However, four sage green accent chairs tone down the space while adding warmth. The chairs are accented with throw pillows in a blue and white fabric that coordinates with the sofa in the room, tying the overall space together.

2. Navy Blue

If you love the color blue but are looking for a deeper hue, consider opting for cobalt, as designer Megan Hopp did in this hallway. Here, cobalt blue walls pair nicely with a sage green end table. The gold detailing on the wallpaper print matches the hardware present on the table, too.

3. Cream

Sage green stuns alongside vibrant colors, but if you're into spaces that are more subdued; fear not: Sage looks beautiful in spaces that are rooted in neutrals, too. Here, in a family room by designer Erin Gates, a sage green chair complements built-in shelving with a green backing. Meanwhile, the walls are painted in a light cream shade.

4. Gray

A deep sage dresser looks lovely with gray grasscloth wallpaper. Sage is a color that can be styled to appear contemporary or traditional. Here, in this space by designer Erica Burns, it falls somewhere in between due to the modern style mirror.

5. Tan

Sage and tan go together wonderfully in this Palm Beach family room by designer Caitlin Kah. The tan ottoman adds a touch of masculinity to the otherwise soft space. Sage is an excellent color to incorporate into beachfront properties, as it can evoke a calm, coastal feel.

6. Brown

There's no reason to shy away from brown! In another space by Caitlin Kah, sage green seat cushions and matching wallpaper play nicely with the traditional wooden table and chairs in this formal dining space. Sage is a smart upholstery choice for a dining space given that it can more easily camouflage stains than classic cream or white cushions.

7. Sage Green

Yes, sage green furniture can most definitely be styled alongside sage green walls. Go monochrome as designer Chauncey Boothby did in this study nook. There is no reason for a workspace to be bland and boring; if you have a favorite color, why not go big with it?

8. Greige

A sage green sofa and a pair of lighter accent chairs provide a subtle pop of color to this neutral living room by Courtney Hill Interiors, The walls are covered in a greige grasscloth wallpaper that acts as a quiet backdrop for the verdant pieces of furniture.

9. Pink

Soft pink is warm, welcoming, and particularly common in boho- or cottagecore-style spaces like this cozy bedroom from Lambert Home. Here, a sage green headboard shines alongside pink walls and accent pillows.

10. White

White and sage green make a classic combo that will never go out of style, as proven by this stunning dining room. Here, light green seating is paired with crisp white walls. Wood finishes add a hint of warmth while black accents punctuate the space and add a bit of contrast.

The Best Colors to Pair With Sage Green Furniture

When it comes to choosing colors to use alongside sage green furniture, there are many viable options at play. Neutrals and everyday hues such as white, black, and gray will always pair well with sage, but so will brighter colors that may be a bit more outside the box.

Because there can be various shades of sage green, it is important to consider your specific piece of furniture when making a color pairing. Though, if you're feeling stuck, note that a monochrome space is always a welcome possibility, too.

