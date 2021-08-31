The 15 Best White Granite Patterns for Your Kitchen Countertops

Although many kitchen designs are trending toward color nowadays, the vast majority still adhere to tried and true neutrals, like white. One way to achieve the all-white cook space of your dreams, with a hint of visual interest, is with the help of your kitchen countertops. And no, we are not talking about Carrara marble, but rather its often overlooked cousin, granite.

Advertisement

Granite is a form of natural stone. Specifically, it's a grainy, igneous rock that's made up of a variety of minerals, including quartz. All of those minerals give granite its dotted or marbled appearance and coloring. Although the stone comes in many different colors, such as brown granite and black granite, white granite is particularly special. However, not all white granite slabs are created equal — there are different shades and variations and each slab is different than the next. Every variety of white granite has its own vibe — while some sport dramatic black flecks or speckles, others are much more subtle, showcasing whisper-soft gray veining

Additionally, granite is an ideal countertop material for kitchens and bathrooms, because of its durability and it's also relatively easy to clean. White granite colors will also work well with any aesthetic, from rustic to bohemian to modern kitchens. It's not just a standard white countertop — it is truly one-of-a-kind, and these 15 different variations prove it.

Types of White Granite

1. Alaska White

With a stark contrast between light and dark, the dramatic, yet still neutral, white granite used in this kitchen by CAROLYNLEONA is transitional design at its finest. The countertops play well with the slightly glossy subway tile backsplash and light blue and white cabinetry throughout.

2. Blanco Gabrielle

In a traditional kitchen design, like this one belonging to Rachel of Craving Some Creativity, the Blanco Gabrielle white granite countertop looks spot-on. With subtle cream and brown details, the surface material partners well with the dark brown wood cabinetry.

Advertisement

3. Azul Bianco

If you'd like your white granite kitchen countertop to flaunt a unique and striking pattern, Azul Bianco might be perfect for you. Not to mention, it pairs beautifully with black accents, as evidenced by this culinary space showcased on Premier Granite & Stone.

4. River White

In an all-white design, like this one by Lindsay of The White Buffalo Styling Co., the matching white granite countertop and kitchen island hits the right note. It contains a mix of grays and whites, making it a subtle addition that still offers a hint of visual interest.

5. Delicatus Ice

Sara of Shabby Grace went with a heavily patterned white granite for the countertops in her kitchen. Against the creamy white cabinet color, it's clear that the counters are the star of the show.

6. Kashmir White

Although a white granite countertop can certainly act as a piece of decor in its own right, it also lends itself to utilitarian corners. For instance, it doesn't overwhelm the practical visuals in this kitchen makeover by Jenna Sue Design Co., but instead fits right in with the gray tile backsplash and stainless steel sink.

Advertisement

7. Colonial White

It's true: white granite countertops will ​always​ pair perfectly with white cabinets, as proven by this kitchen from Sherry of Design Indulgence. The material adds just enough contrast to keep the space from feeling flat, yet goes hand in hand with the bright and airy palette.

8. Meteorite White

Technically a white granite, Meteorite White contains small, black flecks that give it an almost gray appearance, as seen in this kitchen belonging to Delia Creates. The unique countertop color echoes the silvery touches used throughout. From the cabinet hardware to the gray grout in the backsplash to the faucet to the pendant light, the cool surface blends right in to this design scheme without distracting from the light-filled setup.

9. New River White

Blogger Whitney Bond's kitchen remodel is a shining example of a white granite countertop that looks a lot like marble. Since the natural stone is generally less expensive than marble, you can think of white granite as a less expensive copycat.

Advertisement

10. White Galaxy

In this kitchen, belonging to Sara of Fed & Fab, the white granite countertops peppered with specks of dark minerals and veining echo details like the gray tile backsplash and black appliances. The end result is simply flawless.

11. Salinas White

White granite countertops are an opportunity to amp up the luxuriousness of your kitchen, especially when it's been sealed and flaunts a high-gloss finish. The sleek counters in this modern cook space by Chantel and Cam of In Love with a House show us how it's done, complete with an elegant light fixture and sophisticated gooseneck faucet to round out the look.

12. Dallas White

This vintage-inspired kitchen belonging to Carrie of Dream Green DIY goes to show that white granite countertops can be paired with any type of design style, from midcentury to farmhouse to modern.

13. White Ice

White Ice granite has the ability to look earthy and modern at the same time, proving that it was the right pick for this kitchen created by Liz Kamarul. The forest green tile backsplash, copper accents, and black faucet all complement the natural stone, resulting in a beautifully balanced design.

Advertisement

14. Antique White

If you want your cook space to stand the test of time, you can't go wrong with white granite countertops. Paired with white kitchen cabinets, lantern-style pendant lights, and hexagon-shaped backsplash tile, this setup crafted by Angela Knight Designs looks cool yet classic.

15. Everest White

This kitchen design by Dwellings, featured on Home Bunch, affirms that you can create an entire color palette using the patterning of your white granite countertops as inspiration.

White Granite Cost and Maintenance

When it comes to kitchen countertop materials, two of the biggest deciding factors for homeowners are cost and maintenance — white granite counters are no different. Scroll on for a list of pros and cons that will help inform your decision.

Pros:

According to HomeAdvisor, white granite is currently priced at $40 to $60 per square foot, typically making it less expensive than quartz and marble.

White granite is easy to maintain, which can be surprising for a natural stone countertop. Avoid cleaning products with acid or other abrasive substances; a little dish soap and warm water on a sponge should do the trick.

It's visually pleasing and works with a wide range of design styles and color schemes.

Granite is strong, durable, and resists wear and tear quite well over the years.

It is heat resistant, so you can place hot pots and pans directly on granite countertops without worrying.

Advertisement

Cons:

Are you up for regularly sealing your countertops? To make sure they continue to look pristine, and to protect the material, use a sealer every few months.

Remember that white countertops will show stains and imperfections more, which means you'll have to do your very best to keep them clean.

Soap scum is kind of a thing with granite countertops, so be on the lookout for that.

In Conclusion

White granite countertops are aesthetically pleasing and relatively painless to care for, but like anything in your home, they will require some extra TLC from time to time. It's a more economical choice among natural stone countertops. And if you had your heart set on white marble, but it doesn't quite work with your budget, some variations of white granite can resemble the look of marble. Plus, granite can blend in with virtually any interior design style or color scheme. If all of that wasn't enough to convince you to go with white granite for your kitchen counters, it can also help boost your home's resale value, too.