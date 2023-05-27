This New Aldi Cookie Tastes Like a Classic Summer Pie

Image Credit: Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/GettyImages

It's safe to say that Aldi knows a thing or two about creative treats. Just take a look at the dessert dips and all dressed potato chips, which were released in the last few months.

Advertisement

Now, according to Aldi Made Me Do It on Instagram, the retailer is offering creme sandwich cookies inspired by a popular summer treat: key lime pie.

Video of the Day

The cookies, which are produced by Benton's, appear to be an Oreo dupe. The exact details of the snack are unknown, but if it's inspired by key lime pie, the actual cookies are likely graham cracker flavored.

On Reddit, one shopper said they enjoyed the cookies, adding: "I like that Aldi makes these because Oreo would never." (For the record, Oreo released a key lime pie flavor in 2015, but it was a limited-edition release.)

Another person on Reddit said, "My favorite dessert is key lime pie and I'm drooling at the thought of those cookies."

Advertisement

Are you in the same boat? If so, be sure to swing by Aldi and pick up a pack (or three) before it's gone for the season. According to the Aldi website, the Benton's Key Lime Sandwich Cremes cost $2.49 per package.

Other new Aldi products to try:

If lime isn't your jam, you'll be glad to know that there's a lemon version of the cookie at Aldi. They're called Lemon Creme Filled Cookies and cost $2.49 per pack as well.

Advertisement

According to the Aldi website, the retailer is currently offering a s'mores-flavored oat-based cremer by Califa Farms. It costs $4.54 and would be perfect for making iced lattes this summer.

If you prefer more savory treats, check out the Southern Grove Sweet & Spicy Cajun Trail Mix at Aldi. Shared by a shopper on Reddit, the trail mix features a mix of peanuts, butter toffee peanuts, Cajun style corn sticks, roasted corn, and honey roasted sesame sticks.

Advertisement