This New Non-Dairy Costco Treat Is a Must-Try for Dessert Lovers

If you're all about non-dairy sweets and treats, you'll want to swing by your local Costco soon. According to @costco_doesitagain on Instagram, the warehouse is offering dairy-free caramel ice cream sandwiches, and they sound downright delicious.

The product is by Alden's Organic, an ice cream company based in Portland, Oregon. The sandwiches feature a non-dairy filling made of coconut oil, tapioca syrup, brown rice, oat flour, and pea protein.

There are also swirls of non-dairy caramel in the filling, resulting in the perfect combo of sweet and salty. Needless to say, we're drooling.

What's more, like all of Alden Organic's products, the frozen dessert sandwiches are free of high-fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, artificial flavoring, and GMOs.

At Costco, one box contains 18 pieces and costs $13.99, though the exact price might vary by location. You can also call your local warehouse to see if the product is in stock. For reference, the item number for the Alden's Organic Caramel Drizzle Round Sammies is 1665980.

Other new items at Costco:

While you're at Costco, consider stopping by the bakery section. Fan-favorite items such as the pumpkin pie, chicken pot pie, and butter cinnamon sugar loaves are officially back in stock.

The warehouse has also started stocking advent calendars for the 2022 holiday season. This includes a magical Harry Potter version, which contains more than 40 items to be opened over 25 days. So fun!

Where else can you buy the Alden's Organic dairy-free caramel ice cream sandwiches?

If you don't have a Costco membership or you're unable to find the treat, you'll be glad to know that Alden's Organic products are sold at other retailers. This includes stores such as Whole Foods, Aldi, Kroger, and Sprouts.

You can use the brand's product search tool to find specific items by location.