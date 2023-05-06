16 New Furniture Finds You Won’t Believe Are From Target

By May 6, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

It's no secret that we love a good Target find. Luckily for us, the retailer has plenty of high-design pieces to go around and its newest arrivals are proof. Target's latest Threshold collection, in particular, is filled with absolute gems, including furniture pieces like budget-friendly bouclé chairs and sleek upholstered headboards. Shop our favorite new Target furniture finds below.

16 New Target Furniture Finds to Shop Now

Threshold Aveline Large Scale Faux Shearling Swivel Chair

Out of all the bouclé chair dupes out there, this pick priced at under $400 is tough to beat.

Threshold Corrie Rattan Room Divider

Need to divvy up your space? Try this stunning rattan room divider.

Threshold Laurel Acrylic Dining Chairs (set of 2)

Make your dining room ultra-chic with these sleek modern dining chairs.

Threshold Organic Caned TV Stand

This TV stand is the definition of modern with a boho twist.

Threshold Haven French Seam Modular Sectional

We can't help but notice this Target find is a spot-on Sixpenny Neva Sofa dupe. You can also score it as a sectional.

Threshold Safflower Sculptural Anywhere Chair

This sculptural accent chair looks like a work of art.

Threshold Bourne Coffee Table

Clean lines and a natural wood finish make this coffee table perfect for minimalist spaces. Complete the look with a matching console table, nightstand, and bookcase.

Threshold Emma Velvet Headboard (Queen)

You can't get more glam than a velvet channel tufted headboard, also available as a platform bed.

Threshold Cicely Waterfall Ottoman

With smooth curves and a plush look to match, this waterfall ottoman is a total showstopper. It's also available as a bench.

Threshold Arched Wood Cabinet

Opt for unique storage to house your living room essentials, like an arched bookcase.

Threshold Austin Wingback Platform Bed (Queen)

A simple platform bed with an upholstered wingback headboard is a classic look that can work in any bedroom. And if you don't need a bed frame, you can get a wingback headboard separately.

Threshold Lizzie Headboard (Queen)

This upholstered scalloped headboard will help you stay cozy in style while you sleep.

Threshold Cicely Waterfall Accent Chair

This accent chair is the epitome of two top home trends we're seeing everywhere: bouclé and curved furniture.

Threshold Errol Cane and Wood Dining Chair

Consider this the modern version of the iconic midcentury modern Cesca chair with cane accents and sleek metal legs.

Threshold Berea Chair

Here's another Sixpenny dupe, but of the cozy Neva Chair.

Threshold Adaline Headboard (Queen)

Make a simple statement with this curved headboard.

wooden stools
21 High-Design Target Furniture and Decor Finds That Made Our Jaws Drop
by Erin Lassner

