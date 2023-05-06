16 New Furniture Finds You Won’t Believe Are From Target

It's no secret that we love a good Target find. Luckily for us, the retailer has plenty of high-design pieces to go around and its newest arrivals are proof. Target's latest Threshold collection, in particular, is filled with absolute gems, including furniture pieces like budget-friendly bouclé chairs and sleek upholstered headboards. Shop our favorite new Target furniture finds below.

16 New Target Furniture Finds to Shop Now

Out of all the bouclé chair dupes out there, this pick priced at under $400 is tough to beat.

Need to divvy up your space? Try this stunning rattan room divider.

Make your dining room ultra-chic with these sleek modern dining chairs.

This TV stand is the definition of modern with a boho twist.

We can't help but notice this Target find is a spot-on Sixpenny Neva Sofa dupe. You can also score it as a sectional.

This sculptural accent chair looks like a work of art.

Clean lines and a natural wood finish make this coffee table perfect for minimalist spaces. Complete the look with a matching console table, nightstand, and bookcase.

You can't get more glam than a velvet channel tufted headboard, also available as a platform bed.

With smooth curves and a plush look to match, this waterfall ottoman is a total showstopper. It's also available as a bench.

Opt for unique storage to house your living room essentials, like an arched bookcase.

A simple platform bed with an upholstered wingback headboard is a classic look that can work in any bedroom. And if you don't need a bed frame, you can get a wingback headboard separately.

This upholstered scalloped headboard will help you stay cozy in style while you sleep.

This accent chair is the epitome of two top home trends we're seeing everywhere: bouclé and curved furniture.

Consider this the modern version of the iconic midcentury modern Cesca chair with cane accents and sleek metal legs.

Here's another Sixpenny dupe, but of the cozy Neva Chair.

Make a simple statement with this curved headboard.

