10 Arched Bookcases to Fill Your Home With Cool Curves

For the last few years, arches have been ‌everywhere‌. From doorways to DIY mirrors to staple furniture pieces, like bookcases and chairs, they've taken over the design world — and probably your Instagram feed too.

Advertisement

But the timing is no coincidence. Lexi Brandfon of Brooklyn-based design firm Lex & Hudson suggests they're a result of a new home perspective sparked during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think after COVID, people understood that homes aren't this rigid, perfect thing and gave themselves permission to layer and have more color and lines in a way they weren't doing before," she tells Hunker. "Arch shapes are trending because arches provide more visual interest and introduce a softness that a straight line can't provide."

Video of the Day

One place where these softer lines are making a major appearance? Arched bookcases. "Many doorways are squared off, so having curves higher up toward the ceiling allows for a visual break along that plane, which is interesting and more alluring than the lines of a traditional or classic bookcase," Brandfon says.

Ahead, we've rounded up 10 arched bookcases in a variety of colors, styles, and price points to add curves to your home.

Advertisement

10 Arched Bookcases You Can Buy Online

Turn to Urban Outfitters for any and all of your arched bookcase needs. Its Mason collection is brimming with functional options that range in size, color, and features. We love this one in particular, which includes two sets of doors to hide away all of your items, like pantry staples, clothes, and children's toys.

Advertisement

Minimal and elevated all at once, the Albany Bookcase from Ballard Designs is a welcomed addition to any space. Thanks to its clean lines and neutral color, it can blend into any interior style.

You're never too old to shop in the children's home decor section, and this arched bookcase from Crate and Barrel's kids' line, Crate and Kids, is proof. It's equally stunning as nursery shelving and an accent etagere for your living room, entryway, or dining room.

Advertisement

Urban Outfitters, we see your Mason collection, and we raise you the Fern collection from Anthropologie. It similarly features pieces in a variety of sizes and functions, like this mounted wall cabinet with ash wood shelves and glass doors to complement the gorgeous arch shape.

Whether you choose to fill its shelves with books, tchotchkes, or decorative dinnerware, the Pottery Barn Beaumint Display Cabinet looks flawless. Bonus: This neutral taupe hue blends into any color scheme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Curating a home with bohemian flair? The Nylah Arched Bookcase from World Market is for you. Featuring rattan accents and rich sienna wood, it provides just the right amount of style while leaving a blank slate for all your accessories.

Ladder decor but make it multifunctional. This arched bookcase, a piece from Studio McGee's Threshold collection at Target, turns the ladder look into something truly special. The final result is a four-level bookcase that adds plenty of storage space to any room in which it's placed.

Advertisement

Whether your decor style skews farmhouse, industrial, or anywhere in between, this arched bookcase with its mixed materials will fit right in. The best part? It's available on Amazon Prime to provide extra shelving space in a flash.

The Hattie Arched Bookcase from Arhaus is certainly an investment, but you'll get tons of timeless style in return. This artisan-crafted piece is made in Indonesia and showcases its beautiful wood construction from top to bottom.

Advertisement

The Big Sky Etagere by Hooker Furniture is fit for a home in the mountains or the countryside. It blends a mix of wood tones with a warm white border for a final product that's rustic, inviting, and a total show-stopper.

Advertisement