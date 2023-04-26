10 Modern Dining Chairs to Elevate Every Meal

If you think deciding what to eat for dinner is hard, just wait until it's time to pick your perfect dining room chairs. One option with which you can't go wrong is a set of modern dining chairs to upgrade your dining area.

Ideal for anyone with a more minimalist aesthetic — those looking to balance out an otherwise-loud space — modern dining chairs say a lot with less. According to Hema Persad, the Los Angeles-based designer behind Sagrada Studio, "Modern chairs tend to be made of one or two materials at a time only."

Video of the Day

Need some more specific shopping guidelines? "Look for something with sleek lines and in a solid color," Persad tells Hunker. "Avoid anything with studs or too many decorative elements." Simplicity with a twist goes a long way with modern design.

Keep scrolling to see (and shop) the modern dining chairs currently on our radar.

10 Modern Dining Chairs You Can Buy Online

Rattan, but make it modern. This armless dining chair from Joybird perfectly blends industrial and natural textures with a rattan backrest and velvet seat cushion, making it a welcome addition to a variety of spaces and decor styles.

Wondering what to snag from the new Lulu and Georgia x Eny Lee Parker collab? Consider the May dining chair — or a full set. The ivory upholstered seat features clean lines and rounded corners, which allows the wavy iron legs to shine.

Minimalist, versatile, and reasonably priced, Article's Svelti dining chairs are a favorite of many. Not only can they be used indoors to add a pop of color to a modern dining room but they're perfect for outdoor dining too.

Bouclé has been having a major moment for the past few years, and while that isn't slowing down, it ‌is‌ shifting a bit. Instead of light, creamy tones, richer and deeper colors of bouclé upholstery are coming to the forefront. This Inesse upholstered dining chair from CB2 is a prime example, featuring a stunning deep green version of the trending fabric.

Rustic and modern all at once, Target's metal Carlisle chairs are a timeless addition to any breakfast nook or dining table. Depending on how you style them, they can lean farmhouse or industrial, pairing easily with aged woods and steel materials alike. The best part? This dining chair set of four is under $300.

Form and function converge with Sun at Six's thoughtfully designed luxe Temi chair. The open-back silhouette is upholstered in several dreamy hues, like this fucshia, wine-inspired velvet, making them look incredibly inviting and also like pieces of art.

Whether you've recognized it or not, you've probably seen IKEA's popular Tobias chair more than a few times. It's universally beloved thanks to its ultra-sleek profile and transparent, ghostlike molded seat, which blends beautifully into the background of any room or color palette.

Checker print's reign is still going strong, and if you're interested in extending the pattern to your dining chairs, consider these from Urban Outfitters. The dark green adds a subtle (but still neutral) pop of color, while the light wood legs add a natural element for balance.

Inspired by Marcel Bruer's classic cantilever Cesca chairs, this set from Zesthouse offers an updated take on the style. Green velvet cushions add a plush richness to the rattan backs and chrome metal bases.

On a tight budget but don't want to compromise on style? This set of white molded dining chairs from Amazon is for you. Recalling the original style by Eames, the mix of textures, shapes, and clean lines feels instantly elevated and modern.

