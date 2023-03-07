This Is the Most Popular Design Style in Every State

As fashion trends seem to be constantly evolving, interior trends have a bit more staying power. Certain interior styles remain sought after, no matter the season, and Encino real estate was curious to know more about which interior design styles were most popular throughout the country. The team went to Google and analyzed trends data and search terms, resulting in the most popular interior design styles, state by state.

In the lead, topping searches across 33 states is modern farmhouse. This design style — which incorporates distressed surfaces, wood, and metal — has over 110,000 average monthly searches and has become popular due to the style being showcased on various home renovation TV shows and in various product lines (we're looking at you, Joanna Gaines!). There were only two states where modern farmhouse wasn't included in the top three most popular design styles: Alaska and Wyoming. Both states prefer the rustic decor style, which is a blend of warm neutrals, earth tones, and natural textures.

Rustic style comes in second, and topped searches not only in Alaska and Wyoming, but Montana, Pennsylvania, and North Dakota. Coastal decor, inspired by the ocean, sand, and sun, came in third, and it also topped searches in five states. Unsurprisingly, all these states are coastal themselves: California, Delaware, Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina.

The rest of the results varied, and some seemed to reflect each state's own landscape and style. The most popular trend in New York, for example, is industrial style, while New Mexico's is Southwestern. Surprises include feng shui topping searches in Massachusetts and Hawaii, and eclectic design topping searches in Arkansas.

"When looking at regional differences, the state's history, geography, and climate still appear to be the main influences rather than seasonal trends," real estate expert Tony Mariotti shares in a press release. "Regardless of the favored style, all were characterized in some way by natural features, [which has been shown using] color, material, or pattern, a testament to how important it is that our interiors remain connected to our surroundings."

