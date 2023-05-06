The Most Popular Interior Design Style in America May Surprise You

By May 6, 2023
Take a cross-country road trip through the United States and you'll experience just how vast and varying the country is. On the East and West Coast alone, a drive along the ocean will reveal unique ecological changes in a matter of miles, while heading inwards you'll find seemingly unending mountain chains contrasted by corn fields as far as the eye can see. Which is all to say, the United States is extremely diverse.

But, as it turns out, there's one area where we're more alike than many might realize. According to a study conducted by interior design studio Hovia, which looked at Google Trends data to determine interior design preferences across all U.S. states, one reigned dominant. Per the data, modern farmhouse is the most popular interior design style in the country, ranking as the top choice across a whopping 32 states.

According to Hovia, "Searches for this particular style are the most popular in Texas, where searches average 8,647 times per month, followed by Ohio with 3,717 searches, and North Carolina with 3,497."

The modern farmhouse style is characterized by the updating of a more cozy, rustic taste. Where the traditional farmhouse style might incorporate more kitschy elements — think wooden signs with heartfelt quotes and wood-on-wood-on-wood — modern farmhouse is the refinement of that, bringing colder details to the overall warm style.

Given the prevalence of the style in the media — consider all the interior design shows and lines inspired by the sliding barn door home of ‌Fixer Upper‌ — it's not entirely shocking that the style ranks the highest in the United States, but it's the number of states that's staggering. The second-place style of feng shui is the preference of just five states, while rustic and coastal each boast four. At the bottom are midcentury modern, French country, industrial, and eclectic, each ranking as the top choice in just one state.

The Most Popular Interior Design Style in Each State

State

Top Interior Design Style

Alabama

Modern Farmhouse

Alaska

Feng Shui

Arizona

Modern Farmhouse

Arkansas

Eclectic

California

Feng Shui

Colorado

Modern Farmhouse

Connecticut

Modern Farmhouse

Delaware

Coastal

Florida

Coastal

Georgia

Modern Farmhouse

Hawaii

Feng Shui

Idaho

Modern Farmhouse

Illinois

Modern Farmhouse

Indiana

Modern Farmhouse

Iowa

Modern Farmhouse

Kansas

Modern Farmhouse

Kentucky

Modern Farmhouse

Louisiana

Modern Farmhouse

Maine

Modern Farmhouse

Maryland

Modern Farmhouse

Massachusetts

Modern Farmhouse

Michigan

Modern Farmhouse

Minnesota

Modern Farmhouse

Mississippi

French Country

Missouri

Modern Farmhouse

Montana

Rustic

Nebraska

Modern Farmhouse

Nevada

Feng Shui

New Hampshire

Modern Farmhouse

New Jersey

Modern Farmhouse

New Mexico

Feng Shui

New York

Industrial

North Carolina

Modern Farmhouse

North Dakota

Rustic

Ohio

Modern Farmhouse

Oklahoma

Modern Farmhouse

Oregon

Mid-Century Modern

Pennsylvania

Rustic

Rhode Island

Coastal

South Carolina

Coastal

South Dakota

Modern Farmhouse

Tennessee

Modern Farmhouse

Texas

Modern Farmhouse

Utah

Modern Farmhouse

Vermont

Modern Farmhouse

Virginia

Modern Farmhouse

Washington

Mediterranean

West Virginia

Modern Farmhouse

Wisconsin

Modern Farmhouse

Wyoming

Rustic

Source(s): Hovia

