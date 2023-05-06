The Most Popular Interior Design Style in America May Surprise You

Take a cross-country road trip through the United States and you'll experience just how vast and varying the country is. On the East and West Coast alone, a drive along the ocean will reveal unique ecological changes in a matter of miles, while heading inwards you'll find seemingly unending mountain chains contrasted by corn fields as far as the eye can see. Which is all to say, the United States is extremely diverse.
But, as it turns out, there's one area where we're more alike than many might realize. According to a study conducted by interior design studio Hovia, which looked at Google Trends data to determine interior design preferences across all U.S. states, one reigned dominant. Per the data, modern farmhouse is the most popular interior design style in the country, ranking as the top choice across a whopping 32 states.
According to Hovia, "Searches for this particular style are the most popular in Texas, where searches average 8,647 times per month, followed by Ohio with 3,717 searches, and North Carolina with 3,497."
The modern farmhouse style is characterized by the updating of a more cozy, rustic taste. Where the traditional farmhouse style might incorporate more kitschy elements — think wooden signs with heartfelt quotes and wood-on-wood-on-wood — modern farmhouse is the refinement of that, bringing colder details to the overall warm style.
Given the prevalence of the style in the media — consider all the interior design shows and lines inspired by the sliding barn door home of Fixer Upper — it's not entirely shocking that the style ranks the highest in the United States, but it's the number of states that's staggering. The second-place style of feng shui is the preference of just five states, while rustic and coastal each boast four. At the bottom are midcentury modern, French country, industrial, and eclectic, each ranking as the top choice in just one state.
The Most Popular Interior Design Style in Each State
State
Top Interior Design Style
Alabama
Modern Farmhouse
Alaska
Feng Shui
Arizona
Modern Farmhouse
Arkansas
Eclectic
California
Feng Shui
Colorado
Modern Farmhouse
Connecticut
Modern Farmhouse
Delaware
Coastal
Florida
Coastal
Georgia
Modern Farmhouse
Hawaii
Feng Shui
Idaho
Modern Farmhouse
Illinois
Modern Farmhouse
Indiana
Modern Farmhouse
Iowa
Modern Farmhouse
Kansas
Modern Farmhouse
Kentucky
Modern Farmhouse
Louisiana
Modern Farmhouse
Maine
Modern Farmhouse
Maryland
Modern Farmhouse
Massachusetts
Modern Farmhouse
Michigan
Modern Farmhouse
Minnesota
Modern Farmhouse
Mississippi
French Country
Missouri
Modern Farmhouse
Montana
Rustic
Nebraska
Modern Farmhouse
Nevada
Feng Shui
New Hampshire
Modern Farmhouse
New Jersey
Modern Farmhouse
New Mexico
Feng Shui
New York
Industrial
North Carolina
Modern Farmhouse
North Dakota
Rustic
Ohio
Modern Farmhouse
Oklahoma
Modern Farmhouse
Oregon
Mid-Century Modern
Pennsylvania
Rustic
Rhode Island
Coastal
South Carolina
Coastal
South Dakota
Modern Farmhouse
Tennessee
Modern Farmhouse
Texas
Modern Farmhouse
Utah
Modern Farmhouse
Vermont
Modern Farmhouse
Virginia
Modern Farmhouse
Washington
Mediterranean
West Virginia
Modern Farmhouse
Wisconsin
Modern Farmhouse
Wyoming
Rustic