The Most Popular Interior Design Style in America May Surprise You

Take a cross-country road trip through the United States and you'll experience just how vast and varying the country is. On the East and West Coast alone, a drive along the ocean will reveal unique ecological changes in a matter of miles, while heading inwards you'll find seemingly unending mountain chains contrasted by corn fields as far as the eye can see. Which is all to say, the United States is extremely diverse.

But, as it turns out, there's one area where we're more alike than many might realize. According to a study conducted by interior design studio Hovia, which looked at Google Trends data to determine interior design preferences across all U.S. states, one reigned dominant. Per the data, modern farmhouse is the most popular interior design style in the country, ranking as the top choice across a whopping 32 states.

According to Hovia, "Searches for this particular style are the most popular in Texas, where searches average 8,647 times per month, followed by Ohio with 3,717 searches, and North Carolina with 3,497."

The modern farmhouse style is characterized by the updating of a more cozy, rustic taste. Where the traditional farmhouse style might incorporate more kitschy elements — think wooden signs with heartfelt quotes and wood-on-wood-on-wood — modern farmhouse is the refinement of that, bringing colder details to the overall warm style.

Given the prevalence of the style in the media — consider all the interior design shows and lines inspired by the sliding barn door home of ‌Fixer Upper‌ — it's not entirely shocking that the style ranks the highest in the United States, but it's the number of states that's staggering. The second-place style of feng shui is the preference of just five states, while rustic and coastal each boast four. At the bottom are midcentury modern, French country, industrial, and eclectic, each ranking as the top choice in just one state.

The Most Popular Interior Design Style in Each State State Top Interior Design Style Alabama Modern Farmhouse Alaska Feng Shui Arizona Modern Farmhouse Arkansas Eclectic California Feng Shui Colorado Modern Farmhouse Connecticut Modern Farmhouse Delaware Coastal Florida Coastal Georgia Modern Farmhouse Hawaii Feng Shui Idaho Modern Farmhouse Illinois Modern Farmhouse Indiana Modern Farmhouse Iowa Modern Farmhouse Kansas Modern Farmhouse Kentucky Modern Farmhouse Louisiana Modern Farmhouse Maine Modern Farmhouse Maryland Modern Farmhouse Massachusetts Modern Farmhouse Michigan Modern Farmhouse Minnesota Modern Farmhouse Mississippi French Country Missouri Modern Farmhouse Montana Rustic Nebraska Modern Farmhouse Nevada Feng Shui New Hampshire Modern Farmhouse New Jersey Modern Farmhouse New Mexico Feng Shui New York Industrial North Carolina Modern Farmhouse North Dakota Rustic Ohio Modern Farmhouse Oklahoma Modern Farmhouse Oregon Mid-Century Modern Pennsylvania Rustic Rhode Island Coastal South Carolina Coastal South Dakota Modern Farmhouse Tennessee Modern Farmhouse Texas Modern Farmhouse Utah Modern Farmhouse Vermont Modern Farmhouse Virginia Modern Farmhouse Washington Mediterranean West Virginia Modern Farmhouse Wisconsin Modern Farmhouse Wyoming Rustic Source(s): Hovia

