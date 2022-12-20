You Can Get a 'Harry Potter' Trunk Delivered for the Holidays

"We solemnly swear … that something good is on its way," wrote meal delivery service Uber Eats on an Instagram post. While having food dropped off right at your doorstep just by clicking a button is pretty magical on its own, there's always room for a little extra wizardry. That's why the brand just released a limited-edition Harry Potter trunk for the holiday season.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

People can't get enough of the series, which has prompted the launch of themed advent calendars and candles to inspirational DIYs like these floating candles. Now, Uber Eats is offering a box full of treats like a gingerbread Hogwarts castle, Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, a chocolate frog, and assorted cookies. Plus, you'll even get your own personalized letter that will certainly excite wizards and muggles alike.

Advertisement

The box is only available in select locations across the United States including, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington D.C.

While the trunk launched on the platform yesterday, it seems users have been snagging up the available assortments left and right — absolutely riddikulus! In a follow-up post, Uber Eats wrote, "There is limited quantity of the Wizarding World Holiday Trunk, but high demand. If it is unavailable in your select city, then it is sold out."

Advertisement

So, you may want to hop on bandwagon (or broom) ASAP if you want one for yourself. Otherwise, you may have to perform the expelliarmus spell on your friends while you duel it out for what's left.