You Can Now Get a Same-Day Christmas Tree Delivery

A Christmas tree is a pretty big item to lug home. Although the idea of having your own tree may give you a burst of holiday warmth, the thought of getting one to your house with the rest of your weekly items may deter you from even trying — especially if you drive a small vehicle. Luckily, Instacart is here to save the day with the option to have a Christmas tree delivered straight to your door for the very first time.

Instacart rose to popularity when customers opted for home delivery rather than risking their health by heading to the store during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. The grocery technology company has stayed favored, and we even recently learned that you can shop items from Costco on Instacart even if you aren't a member. Genius!

The brand is now offering Christmas tree delivery, whether you're looking for a fresh-cut plant or something more artificial. Plus, it has a wide variety of seasonal decor ready to ship.

The fresh-cut trees are up to five feet tall and you can also request (via the delivery instructions) that the trees get trimmed and leveled. Artificial trees are up to nine feet tall, plus you can stock up on ornaments, tree trimmings, lights, and even table decorations.

"We're excited to offer Instacart customers same-day, nationwide tree delivery this holiday season," said Daniel Danker, chief product officer at Instacart, in a press release. "Trimming a holiday tree is a beloved annual tradition for many families and we're delighted to offer a convenient and time-saving way for customers to get their trees and seasonal decor with just a few taps, so they can spend more time holiday-ing and less time hauling."

The season just got a whole lot more convenient — and we're not surprised Instacart is the one leading the charge.