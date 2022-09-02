Trader Joe's Just Restocked an Old Halloween Favorite From Last Year

While Halloween is supposed to be a day of spookiness, there are just too many Halloween decorations that are way too cute. Considering the current state of the world, making your home look festive may not feel like a big priority right now (we get it), but it never hurts to add a bit of spooky cheer, and Halloween decorations don't need to break the bank.

Trader Joe's just swooped in to save the day with an inexpensive fan-favorite item from last year to prepare for the holiday season. According to @traderjoeslist, the meditative skeleton plants are back!

The skeletons come in different poses, but all have their legs crossed. Some arm positions are resting on the knees, while others have palms together. Regardless of which position you choose, these skeletons are too adorable for words. Plus, you can grab one at your local Trader Joe's for only $6.99.

"I couldn't decide on just one so I bought three," writes @traderjoeslist in the caption. "Then, I couldn't decide where to put them so now they live on the window sill. There's something about the contrast of the living plant and the skeleton that just does it for me."

And it does it for a lot of other people, too. The post racked up almost 38,000 likes in less than 24 hours and commenters weren't shy about their excitement. One user wrote, "I also couldn't decide so had to get all three," while another exclaimed, "I'VE BEEN WAITING ALL YEAR."

Some Instagram users even said that they still have their skeletons from last year and the plants are still thriving.

Make sure you keep your eyes peeled for these cuties next time you're in Trader Joe's. If anything, the holiday will be a little extra humerus.