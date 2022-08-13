Life Just Got So Much Feta With This Costco Dip

You can never have enough feta — or just cheese in general. In terms of snacks, Costco has all the bases covered with its delicious nuts, ice cream bars, and even soufflés, but the retailer's kicked it up a notch in the cheese (and dip) department. This mouthwatering concoction has been around for a little while, but the hype remains strong.
Instagrammer @costcobuys, shared their love of Hannah's Mediterranean Feta Dip Trio from the chain. They wrote, "I LOVE this Mediterranean Feta Dip Trio from Costco! It includes sun-dried tomato & basil, garlic & chive, and cilantro flavors! All three taste amazing!"
The dip is uniquely split three ways so you can try them all at once, and the 15-ounce tub is selling for only $6.99. Pair it with your favorite crackers, pita bread, or just eat it with a spoon — we won't judge!
Commenters also shared their love of the product. One wrote, "I'm addicted to this. It's a must have at home," while another said, "Love, love, love this dip, too!"
Make sure to pick up a container next time you head to Costco. You'll surely be a hit at the next party, but you can also just keep this all to yourself at home. We promise you won't have any regrets.
